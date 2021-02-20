शहर चुनें

Grandmother killed grand daughter in Tamil Nadu

तमिलनाडु में दादी ने की पोती की हत्या, दिव्यांग थी मासूम

Priyanka Tiwari न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मदुरै
Updated Sat, 20 Feb 2021 12:45 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
तमिलनाडु के मदुरै जिले के उथपनयकनूर इलाके में 55 वर्षीय एक महिला को अपनी नवजात पोती की कथित रूप से हत्या करने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया गया है। उथपनयकनूर पुलिस स्टेशन के एक निरीक्षक ने जानकारी दी है कि महिला की दो पोतियां दिव्यांग हैं।
