शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Govt made Multilateral strategy to solve undernutrition problems in women and children said Mamata

ममता बनर्जी: बच्चों और महिलाओं में 2020 तक अल्पपोषण की समस्या खत्म कर देगी सरकार

कोलकाता, भाषा Updated Sat, 01 Sep 2018 12:56 PM IST
Govt made Multilateral strategy to solve undernutrition problems in women and children said Mamata
ख़बर सुनें
पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने शनिवार को कहा कि राज्य सरकार ने 2020 तक बच्चों और महिलाओं में अल्पपोषण और खून की कमी की समस्या को दूर करने के लिए बहुक्षेत्रीय रणनीति तैयार की है। उन्होंने कहा कि राज्य सरकार जुलाई 2017 से ही  'राज्य पोषण मिशन' शुरू कर चुकी है।
बनर्जी ने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'राष्ट्रीय पोषण मिशन आज से शुरू हो गया है। बंगाल में महिलाओं एवं बच्चों में 2020 तक लक्ष्यबद्ध तरीके से अल्पपोषण और एनीमिया को कम करने के लिए बहुक्षेत्रीय रणनीति के तहत राज्य पोषण मिशन ने जुलाई 2017 से ही काम करना शुरू कर दिया है।'
 


राष्ट्रीय पोषण सप्ताह हर साल एक सितंबर से सात सितंबर तक मनाया जाता है जिसका लक्ष्य सेहत में पोषण के महत्त्व पर जागरुकता फैलाना होता है। जो विकास, उत्पादकता, आर्थिक वृद्धि और राष्ट्रीय विकास पर भी असर डालता है।

Recommended

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
India News

ऑक्सीजन की कमी नहीं बल्कि आंतरिक राजनीति की वजह से हुई बच्चों की मौत: योगी आदित्यनाथ

27 अगस्त 2018

Eight states purchase more than two lakh smartphones and tablets for Anganwadis: Official figure
India News

आंगनवाड़ियों के लिए आठ राज्यों ने खरीदे दो लाख से ज्यादा स्मार्टफोन और टैबलेट

4 अगस्त 2018

Himachal Garlic tested by Israel is Best in Taste and Nutrition
Shimla

इस राज्य के लहसुन का मुरीद हुआ इस्रायल, दिया सर्वश्रेष्ठता का प्रमाणपत्र

23 जुलाई 2018

World TB Day: Now you will get money, buy medicine from where you want to
India News

वर्ल्ड टीबी दिवस: अब मिलेंगे पैसे, दवा चाहे जहां से खरीदें

24 मार्च 2017

Television

इन 10 टीवी स्टार्स को प्रोड्यूसर ने दिखाया बाहर का रास्ता, सिर्फ यह थी इनकी गलती

1 सितंबर 2018

Tv Serial
kishwar merchant
shweta gulati
Sidharth Shukla
Television

इन 10 टीवी स्टार्स को प्रोड्यूसर ने दिखाया बाहर का रास्ता, सिर्फ यह थी इनकी गलती

1 सितंबर 2018

Bollywood

25 साल में बदल गया टीवी का ये 'कृष्ण', फिल्मी दुनिया छोड़ कर रहा ऐसा काम लोग सच में मानते हैं भगवान

31 अगस्त 2018

कृष्णा
सर्वदमन डी बनर्जी
सर्वदमन डी बनर्जी
कृष्णा
Bollywood

25 साल में बदल गया टीवी का ये 'कृष्ण', फिल्मी दुनिया छोड़ कर रहा ऐसा काम लोग सच में मानते हैं भगवान

31 अगस्त 2018

mamata banerjee anemia mission diseases nutrition

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

कंगना रनौत
Bollywood

'मणिकर्णिका' विवाद पर आया सोनू सूद का बयान, कंगना रनौत की बोलती कर दी बंद

1 सितंबर 2018

यमला पगला दीवाना फिर से
Bollywood

पहले ही दिन बॉक्स ऑफिस पर मुंह के बल गिरी बॉबी देओल की 'YPDPS', बजट निकालने में होगी मुश्किल

1 सितंबर 2018

stree
Bollywood

उम्मीद से ज्यादा कलेक्शन जुटा पाने में सफल हुई राजकुमार राव की 'स्त्री',वीकेंड पर निकाल सकती है बजट

1 सितंबर 2018

Janmashtami 2018: Listen 5 popular bollywood bhajan of krishna janmashtami
Stress Management

कृष्ण भक्ति से सराबोर करने वाले इन 5 भजनों के बिना अधूरी है जन्माष्टमी

1 सितंबर 2018

monthly rashifal september horoscope 2018
Predictions

सितंबर राशिफल 2018: सभी 12 राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा यह महीना, जानिए किसके सितारे चमकेंगे

1 सितंबर 2018

Krishna Janmashtami 2018: Janmashtami prasad dhaniya panjiri recipes
Healthy Food

इस जन्माष्टमी कृष्णा को लगाएं धनिये से बनी पंजीरी का भोग, प्रसन्न हो जाएंगे कान्हा

1 सितंबर 2018

naagin 3
Television

'नागिन' के आने से हुआ बंटाधार, TRP के मामले में एकता कपूर के इन 2 सीरियल को लगा सबसे बड़ा झटका

1 सितंबर 2018

soldier dance
Weird Stories

सपना चौधरी ने कर दिया वो काम, जो भारत-पाकिस्तान की सरकारें भी नहीं कर पाईं

1 सितंबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Weird Stories

खेलने-कूदने की उम्र में तरुण सागर के मन में आया था ऐसा ख्याल, 13 साल की आयु में छोड़ दिया था घर

1 सितंबर 2018

Deepika and Ranveer
Bollywood

रणवीर छिपाते रह गए और दीपिका ने शादी पर दे दिया बड़ा बयान, जल्द खुलने वाले हैं सारे राज

1 सितंबर 2018

Most Read

सुधा भारद्वाज
India News

नजरबंद मानवाधिकार कार्यकर्ता सुधा भारद्वाज ने कहा- मनगढंत और अपराधी बताने की साजिश है पत्र

माओवादियों से कथित तौर पर संबंध होने के मामले में नजरबंद मानवाधिकार कार्यकर्ता सुधा भारद्वाज ने ‘प्रकाश करात’ को पत्र लिखने के महाराष्ट्र पुलिस के दावे ‘पूर्ण रूप से मनगढ़ंत’ और उन्हें अपराधी बताने की साजिश बताया है।  

1 सितंबर 2018

कलकत्ता उच्च न्यायालय
India News

महंगाई भत्ता सरकार की दया पर निर्भर नहीं,कर्मचारी का कानूनी अधिकार- कलकत्ता हाईकोर्ट

1 सितंबर 2018

तरुण सागर
India News

जैन मुनि तरुण सागर का 51 साल की उम्र में निधन, आज दोपहर 3 बजे होगा अंतिम संस्कार

1 सितंबर 2018

जैन मुनि तरुण सागर
India News

जैन मुनि तरुण सागर का निधन, जानें कैसे 14 साल की उम्र में पवन कुमार बन गए थे संत

1 सितंबर 2018

in between opposition unity Congress wants to make itself strong and might make Sharad Pawar as PM
India News

विपक्षी एकता के बहाने खुद को मजबूत करने में जुटी कांग्रेस, पवार को बना सकती है प्रधानमंत्री

1 सितंबर 2018

Bus Accident in Coimbatore Tamil Nadu, Seven people dead on the spot
India News

तमिलनाडु में भीषण बस दुर्घटना, सात लोगों की मौके पर मौत, 30 लोग घायल

1 सितंबर 2018

Iram Habib first muslim woman pilot will join Go-Air in this month
India News

कश्मीर की पहली महिला मुस्लिम पायलट इरम हबीब गो-एयर करेंगी ज्वाइन

1 सितंबर 2018

एन चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने शुक्रवार को विजयवाड़ा में एचडी कुमारस्वामी के साथ बातचीत की
India News

भाजपा विरोधी मोर्चा में ज्यादा से ज्यादा क्षेत्रीय पार्टियों को साथ लाएंगे, कुमारस्वामी और नायडू का एलान

1 सितंबर 2018

रियाज अहमद नायकू
India News

यह है रियाज नायकू जम्मू- कश्मीर का 'मोस्ट वांटेड' आतंकवादी

1 सितंबर 2018

RBI releases new note of Rs 100
India News

आरबीआई ने जारी किया 100 रुपये का नया नोट, बाजार में आया

1 सितंबर 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: आ गया 100 रुपये का नया नोट, पिछले हिस्से पर है रहस्यमयी तस्वीर

2000, 500, 50 और 10 रुपये के बाद अब 100 रुपये का भी नया नोट आ ही गया है। हालांकि आरबीआई ने ये भी साफ किया है कि नए नोट के साथ पुराने नोट का चलन जारी रहेगा।

1 सितंबर 2018

अश्विनी चौबे 3:06

मंत्री के बिगड़े बोल, राहुल गांधी को कहा 'नाली का कीड़ा'

1 सितंबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 0:51

नहीं रहे 'कड़वे प्रवचन' देने वाले जैन मुनि तरुण सागर

1 सितंबर 2018

मोदी 3:20

पोस्ट पेमेंट बैंक लॉन्च करेंगे पीएम मोदी समेत इन खबरों पर रहेगी हमारी नजर, आपके लिए जाननी हैं जरूरी

1 सितंबर 2018

aatanki 1:04

पुलिसकर्मियों के परिजनों को रिहा कर आतंकियों ने दी ये धमकी

31 अगस्त 2018

Related

PM modi to launch india post payments bank today
India News

देश का सबसे बड़ा पेमेंट बैंक आज से होगा शुरू, पीएम मोदी करेंगे उद्घाटन

1 सितंबर 2018

marriage
India News

पुरुषों और महिलाओं के लिए शादी की न्यूनतम उम्र 18 वर्ष हो : विधि आयोग

1 सितंबर 2018

In the pan application the fathers name inevitability may end
India News

खत्म हो सकती है पैन आवेदन में पिता के नाम की अनिवार्यता

1 सितंबर 2018

Army starts process to acquire 6.5 lakh rifles under make in India program
India News

12 हजार करोड़ के प्रोजेक्ट पर काम करेगी सेना, मेक इन इंडिया के तहत खरीदेगी 6.5 लाख राइफल

1 सितंबर 2018

बुलेट ट्रेन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

रेलवे अगस्त 2022 तक बुलेट ट्रेन शुरू करने की समय सीमा पूरी नहीं कर सकेगा- सूत्र

1 सितंबर 2018

विधि आयोग
India News

यूनिफॉर्म सिविल कोड की फिलहाल जरुरत नहीं, लिव इन में पैदा हुआ बच्चा जायज: विधि आयोग

1 सितंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.