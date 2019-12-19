सरकार का एनआरआई को तोहफा, ओसीआई कार्ड के लिए गाइडलाइन में दी ढील

MEA: Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card needs to be re-issued each time a new passport is acquired by the cardholder up to the age of 20 years. OCI card is required to be re-issued once on acquiring a new passport after completing 50 years of age. (18.12)— ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2019
MEA: Re-issuance of OCI card is not required each time a passport is issued to a cardholder between 21 and 50 years of age. Government of India has decided to grant temporary relaxation till 30th June 2020. (18.12) https://t.co/x8j38IinQc— ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2019
19 दिसंबर 2019