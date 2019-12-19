शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Government of India granted temporary relaxation for OCI card holders till 30th June 2020

सरकार का एनआरआई को तोहफा, ओसीआई कार्ड के लिए गाइडलाइन में दी ढील

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 19 Dec 2019 06:09 AM IST
ओसीआई कार्ड
ओसीआई कार्ड
ख़बर सुनें
भारत सरकार ने अप्रवासी भारतीयों को तोहफा देते हुए ओसीआई (ओवरसीज सिटिजनशिप ऑफ इंडिया) कार्ड रखने वालों के लिए गाइडलाइन में ढील दी है। ओसीआई कार्ड रखने वालों के लिए साल 2005 से लागू गाइडलाइन को अब सरकार जून 2020 तक लागू नहीं करेगी। 
विज्ञापन
भारत की नागरिकता रखने वाले विदेशियों के लिए 20 साल की आयु तक हर बार नया पासपोर्ट लेने पर ओसीआई (ओवरसीज सिटिजनशिप ऑफ इंडिया) कार्ड दोबारा जारी किया जाएगा। इसके अलावा व्यक्ति की आयु 50 साल से अधिक होने के बाद नया पासपोर्ट लेने पर उसे ओसीआई कार्ड का एक बार नवीनीकरण करवाना होगा। 



वहीं, 21 से 50 साल की आयु के बीच के व्यक्तियों को इस प्रक्रिया का सामना नहीं करना होगा। भारत सरकार ने इस संबंध में 30 जून 2020 तक अस्थायी सहूलियत देने का फैसला किया है। बता दें कि कुछ समय पहले ओसीआई कार्ड रखने वालों को भारत आते समय काफी दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ा था। इसी को लेकर विदेश मंत्रालय ने यह फैसला किया है।


 
करें सरकारी नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 2,999 रु. में, मॉर्निंग, इवनिंग व वीकेंड बैच उपलब्ध, एडमिशन के लिए आज ही क्लिक करें।
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

रोहित और राहुल
Cricket News

INDvWI: रोहित-राहुल का शतक, वेस्टइंडीज को 107 रन से हराकर टीम इंडिया ने की सीरीज में बराबरी

18 दिसंबर 2019

Bollywood

दीपिका पादुकोण की 'छपाक' का ट्रेलर रिलीज होते ही एसिड अटैक पीड़िता नाराज, ये है वजह

18 दिसंबर 2019

chhapaak
laxmi agarwal
दीपिका पादुकोण
दीपिका पादुकोण
Bollywood

दीपिका पादुकोण की 'छपाक' का ट्रेलर रिलीज होते ही एसिड अटैक पीड़िता नाराज, ये है वजह

18 दिसंबर 2019

18 दिसंबर 2019 का दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

18 दिसंबर 2019 का राशिफल: इन 5 राशि वालों के लिए शानदार है दिन, धन लाभ के हैं प्रबल योग

18 दिसंबर 2019

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Bollywood

नई तस्वीर देख हैरान हुए दिलीप कुमार के फैंस, अभिनेता ने खुद बताई फोटो की सच्चाई

18 दिसंबर 2019

वर्ल्ड बुक ऑफ रिकॉर्ड्स से सम्मानित हुए दिलीप कुमार
वर्ल्ड बुक ऑफ रिकॉर्ड्स से सम्मानित हुए दिलीप कुमार
dilip kumar
ट्रेजडी किंग दिलीप कुमार की फिल्मों से 5 बेहतरीन नगमे....
Bollywood

नई तस्वीर देख हैरान हुए दिलीप कुमार के फैंस, अभिनेता ने खुद बताई फोटो की सच्चाई

18 दिसंबर 2019

Cricket News

IPL 2020: U-19 के विराट पर होंगी निगाहें, नीलामी में बड़ा नाम बन सकते हैं ये पांच छोटे खिलाड़ी

18 दिसंबर 2019

ipl 2019 auction
यशस्वी जायसवाल
रवि विश्नोई
विराट सिंह
Cricket News

IPL 2020: U-19 के विराट पर होंगी निगाहें, नीलामी में बड़ा नाम बन सकते हैं ये पांच छोटे खिलाड़ी

18 दिसंबर 2019

Murder in court
Meerut

अदालत में हत्या: शाहनवाज को मारने के बाद बोला साहिल-'पिता की हत्या का ले लिया बदला'

18 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
विज्ञापन
overseas citizen of india oci card oci guidelines indian government
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

निर्भया के दरिंदे की फांसी की सजा बरकरार, चारों गुनहगारों को मिली 20 दिन की मोहलत

19 दिसंबर 2019

उन्नाव कुलदीप सेंगर प्रकरण
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड: भाई को ‘शह’ देने में ‘मात’ खा गए कुलदीप, गांव में चलता था छोटे भाई का रसूख

19 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विराट कोहली
Cricket News

INDvWI: शून्य पर होकर भी विराट ने जीता दिल, मैच के बाद बोले- हमें कोई नहीं रोक सकता

18 दिसंबर 2019

कुलदीप यादव
Cricket News

दूसरी हैट्रिक के बाद कुलदीप का छलका दर्द, टीम से बाहर होने और अपने फॉर्म को लेकर हुए भावुक

18 दिसंबर 2019

जामिया बवाल
Delhi NCR

जामिया बवालः सभी 10 आरोपियों के नाम आए सामने, कठघरे में कांग्रेस-आप

18 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विराट कोहली
Cricket News

INDvWI: छह साल बाद विराट हुए गोल्डन डक के शिकार, भारत-वेस्टइंडीज मैच में बना अनोखा संयोग

18 दिसंबर 2019

रोहित-राहुल
Cricket News

INDvWI: भारत ने इन पांच शेरों के दम पर की सीरीज में वापसी, वेस्टइंडीज को दी करारी मात

18 दिसंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

निर्भया केस : फांसी से बचने को प्रदूषण की दुहाई, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने एक-एक 'कुतर्क' पर लगाई झाड़

18 दिसंबर 2019

delhi HC
Delhi NCR

निर्भया मामले में सात साल बाद नाटकीय मोड़, आरोपी बोला- घटना के वक्त था नाबालिग

18 दिसंबर 2019

कुलदीप यादव
Cricket News

INDvWI: कुलदीप यादव ने दूसरी बार ली हैट्रिक, दो बार ये कारनामा करने वाले बने पहले भारतीय

18 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सौरव गांगुली और सना गांगुली
India News

नागरिकता कानून : बेटी की वायरल पोस्ट पर बोले गांगुली, सना को ऐसे मुद्दों से दूर रखें

बीसीसीआई अध्यक्ष सौरव गांगुली की बेटी सना गांगुली की एक इंस्टाग्राम स्टोरी भी चर्चा बटोर रही है। 

19 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

19 दिसंबर 2019

Demo Pic
India News

महाराष्ट्र: इंजीनियरिंग की 20 वर्षीय छात्रा पर बाइक सवारों ने फेंका तेजाब, हालात गंभीर

19 दिसंबर 2019

सुफ्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

रियल एस्टेट कंपनी यूनिटेक का प्रबंधन अपने हाथ में ले केंद्र सरकार : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

19 दिसंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

फर्जी खबरें रोकने के लिए नागरिकता कानून के उद्देश्यों का प्रचार करे सरकार: सुप्रीम कोर्ट

19 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

देश में डिजिटलीकरण कर रही कंपनियां, साइबर खतरों से बचने के उपाय नहीं

19 दिसंबर 2019

प्रणब मुखर्जी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मीडिया को सरकार का 'मुखपत्र' नहीं बनना चाहिए : प्रणब मुखर्जी

19 दिसंबर 2019

केंद्रीय पर्यावरण मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पर्यावरण संरक्षण और विकास एक दूसरे के दुश्मन नहीं: प्रकाश जावड़ेकर

19 दिसंबर 2019

एएमयू में प्रदर्शन
India News

जामिया मिल्लिया कैंपस में हिंसा को तूल नहीं, एएमयू को लेकर केंद्र आशंकित

19 दिसंबर 2019

वाराणसी में रविदास घाट के पास गंगा में गिरता नाले का गंदा पानी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

गंगा में अशोधित सीवेज गिरने से रोकने में नाकाम रहे यूपी समेत पांच राज्यों को एनजीटी ने फटकारा

19 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

INDvsWI: रोहित-राहुल के धमाल और कुलदीप की हैट्रिक से जीता भारत

भारत ने वेस्टइंडीज को दूसरे वनडे मैच में 107 रनों से मात देकर तीन मैचों की वनडे सीरीज में 1-1 से बराबरी कर ली है।

18 दिसंबर 2019

ज्योतिषि 4:01

19 दिसंबर राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका आज का दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

18 दिसंबर 2019

सीएए 1:24

CAA के समर्थन में डीयू के छात्रों का प्रदर्शन, 'दिल्ली पुलिस जिंदाबाद' के लगाए नारे

18 दिसंबर 2019

क्रिकेट 1:53

पानीपुरी बेचकर क्रिकेट स्टार बने यूपी के यशस्वी जायसवाल, अंडर-19 क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप 2020 में हुआ चयन

18 दिसंबर 2019

concept pic 3:01

क्रूरता के लिए याद किए जाएंगे ये तानाशाह

18 दिसंबर 2019

Related

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

1993 दिल्ली बम ब्लास्ट: भुल्लर की सजा में छूट के केंद्र के फैसले पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने लगाई रोक

19 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

नागरिकता कानून : अब रद्द हुई भारत-बांग्लादेश के बीच नदी आयोग की बैठक

19 दिसंबर 2019

अटॉर्नी जनरल केके वेणुगोपाल राव (फाइल फोटो)
India News

जब अटॉर्नी जनरल ने की पाक सुप्रीम कोर्ट की तारीफ, कहा- यहां भी एक वक्त में एक वकील बोले

19 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

निर्भया जैसे मामलों में न्याय में देरी से आक्रोशित होती है जनता : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

19 दिसंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

निर्भया के दरिंदे की फांसी की सजा बरकरार, चारों गुनहगारों को मिली 20 दिन की मोहलत

19 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

भीमा कोरेगांव: पुणे पुलिस ने अदालत में आरोपियों के खिलाफ पेश किया आरोप पत्र

19 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited