Government of India decided not to send any representative to Pakistan National Day event

सरकार का फैसला, पाकिस्तान दिवस कार्यक्रम में नहीं शामिल होंगे भारतीय प्रतिनिधि

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 22 Mar 2019 10:06 AM IST
भारत सरकार ने फैसला लिया है कि वह नई दिल्ली में स्थित पाकिस्तान उच्चायोग में आयोजित होने वाले पाकिस्तान के राष्ट्रीय दिवस पर किसी भी आधिकारिक प्रतिनिधि को नहीं भेजेगा। सूत्रों के अनुसार सरकार ने यह फैसला इसलिए लिया है क्योंकि पड़ोसी देश ने कार्यक्रम में जम्मू-कश्मीर के अलगाववादी नेताओं को आमंत्रित किया है।
यह खबर अपडेट हो रही है।
 

