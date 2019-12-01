शहर चुनें

Gotabaya rajapaksa meets retired military officers including VK Singh

वीके सिंह समेत सेवानिवृत्त सैन्य अफसरों से मिले गोतबाया राजपक्षे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 01 Dec 2019 05:19 AM IST
श्रीलंका के राष्ट्रपति गोतबाया राजपक्षे सेवानिवृत्त सैन्य अफसरों से मिलते हुए
श्रीलंका के राष्ट्रपति गोतबाया राजपक्षे सेवानिवृत्त सैन्य अफसरों से मिलते हुए - फोटो : Twitter
श्रीलंका के राष्ट्रपति गोतबाया राजपक्षे ने अपने तीन दिवसीय भारत दौरे के अंतिम दिन शनिवार को केंद्रीय मंत्री जनरल वीके सिंह और सेना के कुछ सेवानिवृत्त अधिकारियाें से मुलाकात की। राष्ट्रपति बनने के बाद यह गोतबाया का पहला विदेश दौरा है। इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा, भारत के साथ मजबूत द्विपक्षीय संबंधों को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए वे लगातार काम करते रहेंगे।
गोतबाया राजपक्षे ने ट्वीट किया, केंद्रीय राज्यमंत्री जनरल वीके सिंह और अन्य सेवानिवृत्त सैन्य अधिकारियों के साथ मुलाकात बेहद शानदार रही। डिफेंस सर्विसेज स्टॉफ कॉलेजे के दिनों के पुराने साथियों से मिलकर बीते दिन याद आए। यह पल यादगार रहा।



इससे पहले राजपक्षे ने शुक्रवार को राष्ट्रपति भवन में स्वागत के बाद कहा भारत के साथ रिश्तों को ऊंचाई पर ले जाने के लिए काम करता रहूंगा। उन्होंने कहा भारत और श्रीलंका सुरक्षा, जनता के कल्याण आदि मुद्दों पर एक साथ काम कर सकते हैं। 
श्रीलंकाई राष्ट्रपति का स्वागत करते राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद और पीएम मोदी
India News

पीएम मोदी ने आतंकवाद से निपटने के लिए श्रीलंका के साथ समझौते का किया एलान

29 नवंबर 2019

श्रीलंका के राष्ट्रपति चुनाव में जीत हासिल करने वाले गौतबाया राजपक्षे
India News

श्रीलंका के राष्ट्रपति गोतबाया तीन दिवसीय दौरे पर भारत पहुंचे

28 नवंबर 2019

जंतर-मंतर पर प्रदर्शन करते वाइको
India News

श्रीलंका के राष्ट्रपति गोतबाया राजपक्षे के खिलाफ एमडीएमके ने जंतर-मंतर पर किया प्रदर्शन

28 नवंबर 2019

Cricket News

800 टेस्ट विकेट लेने वाले इस श्रीलंकाई दिग्गज की नई पारी, बन सकते हैं उत्तरी प्रांत का गवर्नर

28 नवंबर 2019

श्रीलंका टीम
मुथैया मुरलीधरन
मुरलीधरन
मुथैया मुरलीधरन
Cricket News

800 टेस्ट विकेट लेने वाले इस श्रीलंकाई दिग्गज की नई पारी, बन सकते हैं उत्तरी प्रांत का गवर्नर

28 नवंबर 2019

गोतबाया राजपक्षे
Opinion

श्रीलंका से दोस्ती और चीन पर नजर

28 नवंबर 2019

Mahinda Rajapaksa
World

मौत की धमकी: प्रधानमंत्री महिंदा राजपक्षे की जांच में जुटे अधिकारी ने श्रीलंका छोड़ा

27 नवंबर 2019

अनुष्का-फारूख
Cricket News

फारुख-अनुष्का चायवाले विवाद पर विराट कोहली ने तोड़ी चुप्पी

30 नवंबर 2019

रवि शास्त्री और विराट कोहली
Cricket News

रवि शास्त्री को ट्रोल करने से नाराज हैं कप्तान विराट, बताया बड़ी 'साजिश' का हिस्सा

30 नवंबर 2019

हैदराबाद
India News

Hyderabad Rape and Murder Case | निर्भया की मां से अमर उजाला की खास बातचीत

30 नवंबर 2019

प्रज्ञा सिंह ठाकुर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

प्रज्ञा ठाकुर का कांग्रेस विधायक को जवाब, मैं आ रही हूं, मुझे जला देना  

30 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

जन्मदिन मनाने घर से बाहर निकली थी नाबालिग, छह लोगों ने किया दुष्कर्म 

30 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Agra

बड़ी कार्रवाई: दो जिलों में 190 फर्जी शिक्षक बर्खास्त, 10 साल में दिया वेतन वसूला जाएगा

30 नवंबर 2019

अनु दुबे को मिला निर्भया की मां का साथ
Delhi NCR

#KabTakNirbhaya: अनु दुबे से जब मिलीं निर्भया की मां, नम आंखों से कही ये बात

30 नवंबर 2019

सियाचिन में शहीद हुए जवान
Jammu

18 हजार फीट की ऊंचाई पर सियाचिन में हिमस्खलन, दो जवान शहीद

30 नवंबर 2019

पाक प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान और सेना प्रमुख कमर जावेद बाजवा
World

करतारपुर कॉरिडोर के पीछे पाक सेना प्रमुख बाजवा का दिमाग, खुद मंत्री ने खोली इमरान की पोल 

30 नवंबर 2019

कश्मीर
Jammu

तस्वीरें: कश्मीर की इस खूबसूरती का दीवाना जमाना है, पर्यटकों को लुभा रहे 'शिकारा और परिंदे'

30 नवंबर 2019

राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

Exclusive: राहुल फिर संभाल सकते हैं कांग्रेस की कमान, महाराष्ट्र में सरकार गठन से मिले संकेत!

राहुल गांधी जल्दी ही फिर कांग्रेस की कमान संभाल सकते हैं। पार्टी में इसकी चर्चा शुरु हो गई है। इसका एक बड़ा संकेत महाराष्ट्र में सरकार गठन से भी मिला है, जब हाल ही में बनी महाविकास अघाड़ी की सरकार में कांग्रेस ने सक्रीय भऊमिका निभाई है।

1 दिसंबर 2019

मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी और राज्यपाल जगदीप धनखड़
India News

बंगाल की उच्च शिक्षा में नीतिगत खामियां: राज्यपाल

1 दिसंबर 2019

World AIDS Day : 600 women aged 15-24 are getting infected every week
India News

विश्व एड्स दिवस : 15-24 साल की 600 महिलाएं हर सप्ताह हो रही हैं संक्रमित

1 दिसंबर 2019

Iqbal Mirchi
India News

मुंबईः इकबाल मिर्ची केस में दो आरोपियों को मिली जमानत

1 दिसंबर 2019

राजनाथ सिंह
India News

पाकिस्तान आतंकवाद के सहारे छेड़ रहा छद्म युद्ध, नहीं सफल होने देंगे मंसूबे: राजनाथ सिंह

1 दिसंबर 2019

बीजेपी कांग्रेस
India News

आज चुना जाएगा महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा अध्यक्ष, भाजपा-कांग्रेस ने उतारे प्रत्याशी

1 दिसंबर 2019

जदयू महासचिव केसी त्यागी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

बिहार में नहीं लागू होगा महाराष्ट्र फार्मूला, जदयू ने खारिज किया बिना भाजपा गठबंधन का प्रस्ताव

1 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

पिता से बात करने के 15 मिनट बाद ही अमेरिका में मैसुरू के छात्र की हत्या

1 दिसंबर 2019

जापान के मंत्रियों से मिलते प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

भारत-जापान संबंध हिंद प्रशांत में स्थिरता के लिए अहम: पीएम मोदी

1 दिसंबर 2019

Changes in many rules related to everyday life are possible from today
India News

तैयार रहें... रोजमर्रा की जिंदगी से जुड़े कई नियमों में आज से बदलाव संभव

1 दिसंबर 2019

हैदराबाद केस: दिल्ली की बेटी अनु दुबे ने कहा, मैं आपके लिए करूंगी प्रोटेस्ट

हैदराबाद केस ने दिली की बेटी अनु दूबे को झकझोर कर रख दिया है। जिसके विरोध में शनिवार को संसद के बाहर युवती अनु दुबे अकेले प्रदर्शन करने पहुंची। देखिए रिपोर्ट

30 नवंबर 2019

हैदराबाद 6:27

Hyderabad Rape and Murder Case | निर्भया की मां से अमर उजाला की खास बातचीत

30 नवंबर 2019

CONCEPT 1:32

डीएम साहब ने पढ़वाई अंग्रेजी, टीचर ना पढ़ पाए एक शब्द

30 नवंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:11

सूरज बड़जात्या के बेटे के रिसेप्शन में नजर आए बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज सितारे, जोड़े को दी बधाई

30 नवंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:16

वरुण धवन डायरेक्टर शशांक खेतान संग हुए स्पॉट, सारा और चित्रांगदा सिंह भी आईं नजर

30 नवंबर 2019

स्वाति मालिवाल
India News

सरकार खामोश है और सवाल करने वालों को डराकर पुलिस चुप कराती है : मालिवाल

1 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

राजधानी दिल्ली में अब भी रोज छह के साथ दुराचार, आठ से छेड़छाड़

1 दिसंबर 2019

हैदराबाद की घटना से लोगों में रोष है
India News

मुंह बंद कर देने से हुई थी डॉक्टर की मौत, सबूत मिटाने को लगाई थी शव में आग

1 दिसंबर 2019

हैदराबाद में मुंह पर काली पट्टी बांध महिलाओं ने जताया विरोध
India News

#KabTakNirbhaya जांच के तरीके और कानून बदले, फिर भी दरिंदों को सजा नहीं

1 दिसंबर 2019

अमित शाह(फाइल फोटो)
India News

गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने की 'गोडसे' पर प्रज्ञा ठाकुर के बयान की निंदा

1 दिसंबर 2019

crime
India News

असम: पिछले आठ वर्षों में ‘डायन’ बताकर मारे गए 107 लोग

1 दिसंबर 2019

