BJP will win both the by-polls (#Gorakhpur & #Phulpur ) with massive majority & on the basis of PM Modi's governance of development, 2019 election results will also be good for the BJP: UP CM Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/O0TY4VGfU3— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) 11 March 2018
#WATCH 'People will throw away his appeal. Wherever he goes Congress is decimated because he works with a negative mindset': UP CM on Rahul Gandhi's statement saying, 'If I was PM & someone had given me a file with #Demonetisation written on it, I would've thrown it in dustbin.' pic.twitter.com/vhk1ORft1H— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) 11 March 2018
गोरखपुर और फूलपुर उपचुनाव के नतीजे देश की राजनीतिक दिशा करेंगे तय। जानिए 2019 लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए क्या रणनीति बना सकती है सपा।
11 मार्च 2018