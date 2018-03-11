शहर चुनें

उपचुनाव: CM योगी ने डाला वोट, कहा- गोरखपुर, फूलपुर ही नहीं 2019 भी जीतेंगे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गोरखपुर Updated Sun, 11 Mar 2018 09:41 AM IST
गोरखपुर में योगी आदित्यनाथ - फोटो : ANI
गोरखपुर उपचुनाव में मतदान करने पहुंचे उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कांग्रेस पर हमला किया। उन्होंने कहा कि विकास और बेहतर सरकार के लिए बीजेपी जरूरी है। उन्होंने कहा कि मोदी सरकार की विकास फार्मूले के आधार पर उत्तर प्रदेश की दोनों सीटों पर बीजेपी को बड़ी जीत मिलेगी। 
 


इस मौके पर मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने राहुल गांधी के बयान पर भी पलटवार किया। उन्होंने कहा कि जनता उनकी अपील को कचरे के ढेर में फेंक देगी। उन्होंने कहा कि वह (राहुल गांधी) जहां भी जाते हैं कांग्रेस पार्टी का नाश होता है। क्योंकि वह नकारात्मक विचार के साथ जाते हैं। गौर हो कि राहुल गांधी ने कहा था कि अगर मैं प्रधानमंत्री होता और नोटबंदी की सिफारिश मेरे पास आती तो मैं ऐसी फाइल को कचरे के ढेर में फेंक देता। 
 



आपको बता दें कि उत्तर प्रदेश की दो सीटों पर उपचुनाव हो रहे हैं। गोरखपुर और फूलपुर लोकसभा सीट पर 32 उम्मीदवारों के भाग्य का फैसला रविवार शाम तक ईवीएम में कैद हो जाएगा। दोनों जिलों में 4296 पोलिंग बूथों पर सुबह 7 बजे से मतदान शुरू हुआ जहां कुल 39,13,181 मतदाता वोट अपने मत के अधिकार का इस्तेमाल करेंगे। मतों की गिनती 14 मार्च को होगी और उसी दिन परिणाम घोषित कर दिए जाएंगे। वोटिंग के दौरान शांति व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए अद्धैसनिक बलों और पीएसी की 65 कंपनियां तैनात की गई हैं।

