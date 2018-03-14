शहर चुनें

23 साल बाद सपा-बसपा साथ, जीत के बाद गोविंद चौधरी और मायावती की कुछ यूं हुई मुलाकात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Wed, 14 Mar 2018 05:25 PM IST
सपा, बसपा
सपा, बसपा
उत्तर प्रदेश उपचुनाव नतीजों का फाइनल रिजल्ट आ गया है। जहां समाजवादी पार्टी ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी पर भारी बहुमत से विजय प्राप्त की है। इसी बीच उत्तर प्रदेश की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती से प्रदेश में विपक्ष के नेता राम गोविंद चौधरी ने मुलाकात की है। दोनों ही नेताओं ने एक दूसरे से गर्मजोशी से मुलाकात की। इस मुलाकात का मतलब 2019 में होने वाले आम चुनाव के गठबंधन से भी लगाया जा रहा है। सपा-बसपा समर्थकों में भी खुशी की लहर है। 




सपा-बसपा के समर्थक सड़कों पर आ गए। ऐसा 23 साल बाद देखने को मिला है जब सपा-बसपा समर्थक एक साथ खुशी मना रहे हैं। बता दें कि इन उप चुनावों में बसपा ने सपा को अपना समर्थन दिया है।

बता दें कि गोरखपुर और फूलपुर लोकसभा क्षेत्र में उप चुनाव के लिए रविवार को हुए मतदान में वोटरों में उत्साह कम नजर आया था। फूलपुर में 37.39 प्रतिशत तो गोरखपुर में 43 प्रतिशत वोटिंग हुई थी। बीते तीन दशक में यह सबसे कम मतदान है। वर्ष 2009 के लोकसभा चुनाव में फूलपुर में सबसे कम 38.17 और गोरखपुर में 44.27 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ था। उपचुनाव को लेकर मतदाताओं की उदासी ने नतीजों को लेकर भाजपा, सपा, कांग्रेस की चिंता बढ़ा दी है। दोनों सीटों पर भाजपा और सपा प्रत्याशियों के बीच कांटे का मुकाबला माना जा रहा है।

निर्वाचन आयोग ने फूलपुर और गोरखपुर में मतदाताओं को मतदान के प्रति जागरुक करने के लिए स्विप के तहत कई कार्यक्रम आयोजित किए थे। प्रदेश के मुख्य निर्वाचन अधिकारी एल. वेंकटेश्वर लू सहित अन्य अधिकारियों ने भी दोनों जिलों का दौरा कर मतदान प्रतिशत बढ़ाने की बात की थी। इसके बावजूद वोट प्रतिशत कम ही रहा।

Gorakhpur and Phulpur by election result 2018 live: Yogi and Maurya will have to pass this test
India News

यूपी उपचुनाव: गोरखपुर-फूलपुर में नहीं खिला कमल, सपा-बसपा ने ढहाया योगी-मौर्य का किला

गोरखपुर-फूलपुर उपचुनाव से पहले यूपी की राजनीति ने नई करवट ली है। मतदान से ठीक पहले जहां चिर प्रतिद्वंद्वी सपा-बसपा ने हाथ मिला लिया, वहीं राज्यसभा चुनाव में सपा-बसपा के साथ कांग्रेस भी भाजपा के खिलाफ एक मंच पर आ गई है।

14 मार्च 2018

nagendra singh
India News

फूलपुर फतह के बाद नागेंद्र पटेल बोले- बहनजी का आशीर्वाद था

14 मार्च 2018

Yogi Adityanath statement on UP By election 2018
India News

भाजपा की हार पर बोले योगी- अतिआत्मविश्वास ले डूबा, सपा-बसपा ने बिगाड़ा खेल

14 मार्च 2018

राजीव रौतेला
India News

गोरखपुर उपचुनाव: मतगणना में देरी होने पर चुनाव आयोग सख्त, डीएम से मांगी रिपोर्ट

14 मार्च 2018

गुजरात विधानसभा में भिड़े विधायक
India News

गुजरात विधानसभा में हाथापाई, कांग्रेसी विधायक और बीजेपी MLA में जमकर चले लात-घूंसे

14 मार्च 2018

गोरखपुर उपचुनाव
India News

गोरखपुर उपचुनाव: मतगणना में देरी होने पर विधानसभा में हंगामा, सपा ने EC को लिखी चिट्ठी

14 मार्च 2018

सपा, बसपा
India News

UP उपचुनाव: 23 साल बाद एक साथ सड़क पर उतरे सपा-बसपा समर्थक, जश्न में डूबे

14 मार्च 2018

सपा, बसपा
India News

गोरखपुर-फूलपुर उपचुनाव: मोदी-योगी के समीकरणों पर भारी पड़ रही है बुआ-बबुआ की जोड़ी

14 मार्च 2018

Railway Recruitment: 1.5 million candidates register for 89 thousand posts
India News

रेलवे में 89 हजार पदों के लिए 1.5 करोड़ अभ्यर्थियों ने किया रजिस्ट्रेशन

14 मार्च 2018

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी
India News

राहुल गांधी बोले- गैर भाजपाई उम्मीदवार को पसंद कर रहे हैं वोटर, BJP के खिलाफ क्रोध

14 मार्च 2018

शमी की पत्नी ने मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी से मदद मांगी

भारतीय गेंदबाज मोहम्मद शमी की पत्नी हसीन जहां ने अपने पति के खिलाफ लड़ाई में अब मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी से मदद मांगी

14 मार्च 2018

डिनर 0:42

अनंत कुमार ने सोनिया के डिनर को बताया गोलबंदी की कोशिश, राहुल ने कहा “पता लगेगा”

14 मार्च 2018

शमी हसीन 2:53

अब मोहम्मद शमी ने जारी किया हसीन के साथ बातचीत का ऑडियो, हुए बड़े खुलासे

14 मार्च 2018

गुजरात विधानसभा 1:04

VIDEO: गुजरात विधानसभा में कांग्रेस विधायक ने बीजेपी विधायक को बेल्ट से पीटा

14 मार्च 2018

ट्विटर 3:01

OMG: 'फेक फॉलोअर्स' वाले नेता हैं पीएम मोदी और अमित शाह !

14 मार्च 2018

