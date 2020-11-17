शहर चुनें
मेडिकल इमरजेंसी के कारण गोएयर विमान का रूट डायवर्ट, कराची एयरपोर्ट पर हुआ लैंड

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 17 Nov 2020 09:56 PM IST
रियाद से दिल्ली आ रहे गोएयर विमान को मेडिकल इमरजेंसी के कारण अचानक कराची एयरपोर्ट पर लैंड करना पड़ा। अधिकारी  के अनुसार एक विमान सवार की तबीयत अचानक से बिगड़ने लगी जिससे विमान का रूट डायवर्ट करना पड़ा। अभी और जानकारी की प्रतीक्षा है।    

 
