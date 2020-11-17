मेडिकल इमरजेंसी के कारण गोएयर विमान का रूट डायवर्ट, कराची एयरपोर्ट पर हुआ लैंड

GoAir Riyadh-Delhi flight diverted to Karachi airport due to a medical emergency onboard (passenger reported unwell). The flight landed safely at Karachi airport: Airline Official
More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/0MV47qzRM6 — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2020
