मेडिकल इमरजेंसी के कारण गोएयर विमान का रूट डायवर्ट, कराची एयरपोर्ट पर हुआ लैंड

रियाद से दिल्ली आ रहे गोएयर विमान को मेडिकल इमरजेंसी के कारण अचानक कराची एयरपोर्ट पर लैंड करना पड़ा। अधिकारी के अनुसार एक विमान सवार की तबीयत अचानक से बिगड़ने लगी जिससे विमान का रूट डायवर्ट करना पड़ा। अभी और जानकारी की प्रतीक्षा है।

GoAir Riyadh-Delhi flight diverted to Karachi airport due to a medical emergency onboard (passenger reported unwell). The flight landed safely at Karachi airport: Airline Official