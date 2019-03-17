विज्ञापन

Extremely sorry to hear of the passing of Shri Manohar Parrikar, Chief Minister of Goa, after an illness borne with fortitude and dignity. An epitome of integrity and dedication in public life, his service to the people of Goa and of India will not be forgotten #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 17, 2019

India will be eternally grateful to Shri Manohar Parrikar for his tenure as our Defence Minister. When he was RM, India witnessed a series of decisions that enhanced India’s security capacities, boosted indigenous defence production and bettered the lives of ex-servicemen. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 17, 2019

Deeply saddened and pained by the demise of my dear friend & Chief Minister of Goa, Shri Manohar Parrikar. He was known for his honesty, integrity and simplicity. He served the nation and the state of Goa with great diligence. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family. — Chowkidar Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 17, 2019

I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Goa CM, Shri Manohar Parrikar Ji, who bravely battled a debilitating illness for over a year.



Respected and admired across party lines, he was one of Goa’s favourite sons.



My condolences to his family in this time of grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 17, 2019

Extremely saddened to know about the sad demise of our beloved and stalwart leader Shri Manohar Parrikar Ji. His exemplary leadership will continue to inspire us and serve as a benchmark. — Chowkidar Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 17, 2019

Extremely saddened at the news of passing away of Goa CM Sh Manohar Parrikar ji. A symbol of simplicity in politics who led a humble life is no longer with us. May his family bear the irreparable loss with courage. Prayers with them — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 17, 2019

Entire BJP stands firmly with Parrikar ji’s family. I along with millions of BJP karyakartas and importantly the people of Goa, who were his family, express my deepest condolences. May God give the bereaved family strength to withstand this tragic loss. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti. pic.twitter.com/HWFA4gtSnX — Chowkidar Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 17, 2019

लंबे समय से बिमार चल रहे गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर परिकर का रविवार शाम को निधन हो चुका है। 63 वर्ष के परिकर कैंसर से पीड़ित थे। बता दें कि बीते दो दिन से उनकी हालत बेहद खराब हो गई थी। उनके निधन के खबर के बाद सरकार के वरिष्ठ अधिकारी और राजनीतिक नेता उनके आवास में पहुंच रहे हैं। उनके घर के आसपास पुलिस की मौजूदगी बढ़ा दी गई है। इस दुखद मौके पर राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी सहित तमाम नेताओं ने ट्वीट कर मनोहर परिकर के निधन पर शोक जताया है।राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर परिकर के निधन पर शोक जताते हुए कहा कि सार्वजनिक जीवन में वह ईमानदारी और समर्पण की मिसाल थे।प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने मनोहर परिकर के निधन पर दुख जताया है। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'वह एक सच्चे देशभक्त और असाधारण प्रशासक थे। राष्ट्र के प्रति उनकी सेवा को याद किया जाएगा। भारत के रक्षा मंत्री के रूप में अपने कार्यकाल के लिए देश मनोहर परिकर का सदा आभारी रहेगा। जब वह रक्षा मंत्री थे तब भारत ने कई फैसलों को देखा, जिसने भारत की सुरक्षा क्षमताओं को बढ़ाया, स्वदेशी रक्षा उत्पादन को बढ़ाया और पूर्व सैनिकों के जीवन को बेहतर बनाया।'केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने मनोहर परिकर के निधन पर दुख जताते हुए कहा कि लोग परिकर को सादगी और ईमानदारी के लिए जानते थे।कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर परिकर के निधन पर शोक जताया। उन्होंने कहा, 'वह गोवा के सबसे प्रिय बेटों में से एक थे।'रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल ने गोवा मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर परिकर के निधन पर शोक जताते हुए कहा- उनका नेतृत्व हम लोगों को हमेशा प्रेरित करता रहेगा।केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने मनोहर परिकर के निधन पर शोक जताते हुए कहा- पार्टी से इतर वह मेरे बहुत अच्छे दोस्त थे। उनके निधन से भाजपा को भारी क्षति हुई है।मनोहर परिकर के निधन पर शोक जताते हुए दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने कहा कि परिकर भारतीय राजनीति में सादगी के प्रतीक थे।भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने मनोहर पर्रिकर के निधन पर शोक जताते हुए कहा कि उन्होंने अपना पूरा जीवन देश के लिए समर्पित कर दिया।इसके अलावा मणिपुर की राज्यपाल नजमा हेपतुल्ला, रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण, केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी,जेपी नड्डा, मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी , पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी, यूपी के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव, पूर्वी यूपी कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी, कांग्रेस नेता ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया और पूर्व क्रिकेटर वीरेंद्र सहवाग समेत कई बड़ी हस्तियों ने ट्वीट के जरिए परिकर के निधन पर दुख जताया है।