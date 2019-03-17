शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Goa CM Manohar Parrikar Passes Away President Ram Nath Kovind and PM modi expressed Condolence

मनोहर परिकर का निधन, रक्षा मंत्री से राहुल गांधी तक ने जताया शोक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 17 Mar 2019 08:43 PM IST
मनोहर परिकर का निधन (फाइल फोटो)
ख़बर सुनें
लंबे समय से बिमार चल रहे गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर परिकर का रविवार शाम को निधन हो चुका है। 63 वर्ष के परिकर कैंसर से पीड़ित थे। बता दें कि बीते दो दिन से उनकी हालत बेहद खराब हो गई थी। उनके निधन के खबर के बाद सरकार के वरिष्ठ अधिकारी और राजनीतिक नेता उनके आवास में पहुंच रहे हैं। उनके घर के आसपास पुलिस की मौजूदगी बढ़ा दी गई है। इस दुखद मौके पर राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी सहित तमाम नेताओं ने ट्वीट कर मनोहर परिकर के निधन पर शोक जताया है। 
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर परिकर के निधन पर शोक जताते हुए कहा कि सार्वजनिक जीवन में वह ईमानदारी और समर्पण की मिसाल थे। 
 

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने मनोहर परिकर के निधन पर दुख जताया है। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'वह एक सच्चे देशभक्त और असाधारण प्रशासक थे। राष्ट्र के प्रति उनकी सेवा को याद किया जाएगा। भारत के रक्षा मंत्री के रूप में अपने कार्यकाल के लिए देश मनोहर परिकर का सदा आभारी रहेगा। जब वह रक्षा मंत्री थे तब भारत ने कई फैसलों को देखा, जिसने भारत की सुरक्षा क्षमताओं को बढ़ाया, स्वदेशी रक्षा उत्पादन को बढ़ाया और पूर्व सैनिकों के जीवन को बेहतर बनाया।'






केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने मनोहर परिकर के निधन पर दुख जताते हुए कहा कि लोग परिकर को सादगी और ईमानदारी के लिए जानते थे।
 




कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर परिकर के निधन पर शोक जताया। उन्होंने कहा, 'वह गोवा के सबसे प्रिय बेटों में से एक थे।'



रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल ने गोवा मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर परिकर के निधन पर शोक जताते हुए कहा- उनका नेतृत्व हम लोगों को हमेशा प्रेरित करता रहेगा।
 



केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने मनोहर परिकर के निधन पर शोक जताते हुए कहा- पार्टी से इतर वह मेरे बहुत अच्छे दोस्त थे। उनके निधन से भाजपा को भारी क्षति हुई है।

मनोहर परिकर के निधन पर शोक जताते हुए दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने कहा कि परिकर भारतीय राजनीति में सादगी के प्रतीक थे।
 




भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने मनोहर पर्रिकर के निधन पर शोक जताते हुए कहा कि उन्होंने अपना पूरा जीवन देश के लिए समर्पित कर दिया।

 



इसके अलावा मणिपुर की राज्यपाल नजमा हेपतुल्ला, रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण, केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी,जेपी नड्डा, मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी , पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी, यूपी के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव, पूर्वी यूपी कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी, कांग्रेस नेता ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया और पूर्व क्रिकेटर वीरेंद्र सहवाग समेत कई बड़ी हस्तियों ने ट्वीट के जरिए परिकर के निधन पर दुख जताया है।

manohar parrikar goa chief minister goa cm goa ram nath kovind pm modi manohar parrikar passes away मनोहर परिकर
मनोहर परिकर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मनोहर परिकर, एक इंजीनियर जिसने राजनीति की मशीनरी को भी खूब संभाला

बीते लंबे समय से स्वास्थ्य संबंधी समस्याओं से जूझ रहे गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर परिकर का लंबी बीमारी के बाद निधन हो गया।

17 मार्च 2019

भाजपा केंद्रीय चुनाव समिति की बैठक (फाइल)
India News

आंध्र और अरुणाचल विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए भाजपा उम्मीदवारों की पहली सूची जारी

17 मार्च 2019

नवादा में लोगों के बीच गिरिराज सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

2014 में भी बदली गई थी गिरिराज सिंह की सीट, भागे-भागे पहुंचे थे दिल्ली

17 मार्च 2019

JD Lakshmi Narayana joines Janasena party
India News

जन सेना में शामिल हुए सीबीआई के पूर्व अधिकारी लक्ष्मी नारायण, जगनमोहन रेड्डी को किया था गिरफ्तार

17 मार्च 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार और केंद्रीय मंत्री रामविलास पासवान
India News

बिहार : एनडीए में सीट बंटवारा तय, गिरिराज सिंह की नवादा सीट लोजपा के खाते में गई

17 मार्च 2019

पिनाकी चंद्र घोष (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पूर्व न्यायाधीश पिनाकी चंद्र घोष हो सकते हैं देश के पहले लोकपाल

17 मार्च 2019

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: live news about narendra modi,rahul gandhi,amit shah,mayawati,akhilesh 
India News

चुनावी हलचल LIVE: भाजपा में जाने की खबरों को गोवा के कांग्रेस विधायक दिगंबर कामत ने बताया 'झूठ'

17 मार्च 2019

भारत में चीन के राजदूत लुओ जाओहुई
India News

मसूद अजहर पर बोला चीन- भारत की चिंताओं को समझते हैं, जल्द करेंगे समाधान

17 मार्च 2019

Lok Sabha Chunav 2019: Narendra modi Amit shah and other bjp leader add chowkidar in his name
India News

पीएम मोदी समेत भाजपा के कई नेता बने 'चौकीदार', ट्विटर पर बदला नाम

17 मार्च 2019

महासंग्राम- क्या हैं जनता के मुद्दे?
India News

लोकसभा का महासंग्राम: अलीगढ़ में जनता के सवाल, नेताओं के जवाब

17 मार्च 2019

