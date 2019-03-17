Extremely sorry to hear of the passing of Shri Manohar Parrikar, Chief Minister of Goa, after an illness borne with fortitude and dignity. An epitome of integrity and dedication in public life, his service to the people of Goa and of India will not be forgotten #PresidentKovind— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 17, 2019
India will be eternally grateful to Shri Manohar Parrikar for his tenure as our Defence Minister. When he was RM, India witnessed a series of decisions that enhanced India’s security capacities, boosted indigenous defence production and bettered the lives of ex-servicemen.— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 17, 2019
Deeply saddened and pained by the demise of my dear friend & Chief Minister of Goa, Shri Manohar Parrikar. He was known for his honesty, integrity and simplicity. He served the nation and the state of Goa with great diligence. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family.— Chowkidar Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 17, 2019
I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Goa CM, Shri Manohar Parrikar Ji, who bravely battled a debilitating illness for over a year.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 17, 2019
Respected and admired across party lines, he was one of Goa’s favourite sons.
My condolences to his family in this time of grief.
Extremely saddened to know about the sad demise of our beloved and stalwart leader Shri Manohar Parrikar Ji. His exemplary leadership will continue to inspire us and serve as a benchmark.— Chowkidar Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 17, 2019
Extremely saddened at the news of passing away of Goa CM Sh Manohar Parrikar ji. A symbol of simplicity in politics who led a humble life is no longer with us. May his family bear the irreparable loss with courage. Prayers with them— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 17, 2019
Entire BJP stands firmly with Parrikar ji’s family. I along with millions of BJP karyakartas and importantly the people of Goa, who were his family, express my deepest condolences. May God give the bereaved family strength to withstand this tragic loss. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti. pic.twitter.com/HWFA4gtSnX— Chowkidar Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 17, 2019
बीते लंबे समय से स्वास्थ्य संबंधी समस्याओं से जूझ रहे गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर परिकर का लंबी बीमारी के बाद निधन हो गया।
17 मार्च 2019