Home ›   India News ›   Girish Chandra Murmu appointed as the Comptroller And Auditor General of India, CAG, Says Ministry of Finance

जम्मू-कश्मीर के पूर्व उप-राज्यपाल जीसी मुर्मू होंगे भारत के अगले नियंत्रक एवं महालेखा परीक्षक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 06 Aug 2020 11:29 PM IST
उपराज्यपाल गिरीश चंद्र मुर्मू
उपराज्यपाल गिरीश चंद्र मुर्मू - फोटो : PTI

जम्मू-कश्मीर के पूर्व उप-राज्यपाल गिरीश चंद्र मुर्मू को भारत के नियंत्रक और महालेखा परीक्षक (CAG) के रूप में नियुक्त किया गया है। इस बात की जानकारी गुरुवार को वित्त मंत्रालय ने दी। बता दें कि कल यानी बुधवार को जीसी मुर्मू ने जम्मू-कश्मीर के उप-राज्यपाल पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया था।
girish chandra murmu

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

