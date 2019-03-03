शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   General Sergey Shoygu has called Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over Pulwama attack

पुलवामा हमला : रूस के रक्षा मंत्री ने निर्मला सीतारमण को फोन कर जताई संवेदना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 03 Mar 2019 02:28 AM IST
निर्मला सीतारमण
निर्मला सीतारमण
ख़बर सुनें
रूस के रक्षा मंत्री सर्गेइ शोयगू ने रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण को फोन कर पुलवामा आतंकवादी हमले पर अपनी संवेदनाएं जताई हैं। इसके अलावा शोयगू ने भारत-रूस सैन्य सहयोग मजबूत करने की प्रतिबद्धता पर जोर दिया। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन


बता दें कि पुलवामा में सीआरपीएफ जवानों पर हुए आतंकवादी हमले में 40 जवान शहीद हो गए थे। इस हमले की जिम्मेदारी आतंकी संगठन जैश-ए-मोहम्मद ने ली थी। पुलवामा हमले के बाद भारत ने पाक में आतंकी ठिकानों पर एयर स्ट्राइक की थी।

Recommended

America has asked Pakistan to respond to F-16 aircraft
India News

एफ-16: पाक के झूठ पर अमेरिका ने मांगा जवाब, फिर बेनकाब हुआ पड़ोसी मुल्क

3 मार्च 2019

Petition in leather unit pollution case not clear said NGT
India News

लेदर यूनिट प्रदूषण मामले में याचिका स्पष्ट नहीं: एनजीटी

3 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

आतंकियों पर पाक की कार्रवाई के बिना नहीं छटेंगे तनाव के बादल 

3 मार्च 2019

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
Register Now

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
Bollywood

शहीद जवानों की मदद के बाद इस वजह से ट्रोल हुए अक्षय कुमार, यूजर्स बोले- 'बंद करो फर्जी देशभक्ति'

2 मार्च 2019

अक्षय कुमार
अक्षय कुमार
अक्षय कुमार
Akshay Kumar
Bollywood

शहीद जवानों की मदद के बाद इस वजह से ट्रोल हुए अक्षय कुमार, यूजर्स बोले- 'बंद करो फर्जी देशभक्ति'

2 मार्च 2019

aap candidates
Delhi NCR

जानिए कौन हैं वो 6 उम्मीदवार, जिन्हें आप ने दिया दिल्ली से लोकसभा चुनाव का टिकट

2 मार्च 2019

अभिनंदन और बीते 60 घंटे?
India News

हिम्मत और हौसले की मिसाल विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन लौटे देश, कैसे गुजरे बीते 60 घंटे

2 मार्च 2019

सौभाग्य और संतान सुख के लिए शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग महाकालेश्वर मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
ज्योतिष समाधान

सौभाग्य और संतान सुख के लिए शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग महाकालेश्वर मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
विज्ञापन
general sergey shoygu nirmala sitharaman pulwama attack defence minister condolences ndo-russian military cooperation पुलवामा हमला
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Who was the woman walking with IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman at Wagah border
India News

कौन है पाकिस्तान से वाघा बॉर्डर तक अभिनंदन के साथ आई यह महिला, जिनकी हो रही है चर्चा

2 मार्च 2019

अमित शाह
India News

भाजपा के नए कार्यालय में वास्तु दोष, अमित शाह को नहीं आया रास

2 मार्च 2019

अभिनंदन और बीते 60 घंटे?
India News

हिम्मत और हौसले की मिसाल विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन लौटे देश, कैसे गुजरे बीते 60 घंटे

2 मार्च 2019

Air force and navy chiefs get Z-plus security
India News

वायुसेना और नौसेना प्रमुखों को मिलेगी जेड प्लस सुरक्षा

2 मार्च 2019

केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी
India News

प्रधानमंत्री पद के सवाल पर क्या बोले केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी

1 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
गरीबी
India News

वर्तमान में लगभग आधा देश सूखे की चपेट में - आईआईटी, गांधीनगर

1 मार्च 2019

farmers
India News

एक फीसदी घटेगा देश का अनाज उत्पादन, किसानों की बढ़ेगी कमाई

1 मार्च 2019

mnrega
India News

आम चुनाव में अब मनरेगा जॉब कार्ड से भी डाल सकेंगे वोट

1 मार्च 2019

पाकिस्तान
Delhi NCR

चाणक्यपुरी में पाकिस्तान उच्चायोग की सुरक्षा बढ़ाई, भारी संख्या में पुलिसकर्मी तैनात 

1 मार्च 2019

Indian Airforce
India News

बालाकोट: फैक्टरी में तैयार मानव बम भारत, अफगानिस्तान, ईरान और बलूचिस्तान में भेजे जाते थे

28 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन वर्तमान
India News

पाकिस्तान में मानसिक यातनाओं के लंबे दौर से गुजरे विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन

पाकिस्तान ने अपनी हिरासत के दौरान विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन वर्तमान का मानसिक उत्पीड़न किया है। 

2 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
सियालकोट में उड़ान भरता हुआ पाकिस्तानी एयरफोर्स का लड़ाकू विमान
India News

भारतीय समझ अपने ही पायलट की पाकिस्तानियों ने की पीट-पीटकर हत्या

2 मार्च 2019

एफ-16 फाइटर जेट
India News

लॉकहीड मार्टिन ने खोली पाक के एक और झूठ की पोल, भारत पर मुकदमा करने के दावे का किया खंडन

2 मार्च 2019

भारतीय वायु सेना के विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन वर्तमान
India News

अभी दिल्ली में हैं विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन, जानें अब उनके साथ आगे क्या होगा

2 मार्च 2019

Reserve Bank of india fined four banks including SBI
India News

रिजर्व बैंक ने एसबीआई समेत चार बैंकों पर लगाया जुर्माना 

3 मार्च 2019

दिल्ली में आप के गठबंधन की राह अभी खुली है
India News

दिल्ली: 'आप' ने इसलिए नहीं किया एक सीट पर उम्मीदवार का एलान, चार फॉर्मूलों की चर्चा

2 मार्च 2019

मिराज विमान
India News

एयर स्ट्राइक पर बड़ा खुलासा, वायुसेना ने तबाह की थीं जैश की चार इमारतें

2 मार्च 2019

pak army ISI non intentions, warns of poisoning of ration of Indian security forces in Kashmir
India News

पाक आर्मी व आईएसआई का ना-पाक इरादा, कश्मीर में भारतीय सुरक्षा बलों के राशन में जहर मिलाने का अलर्ट

2 मार्च 2019

दिल्ली लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए आप उम्मीदवारों का एलान
India News

दिल्ली: लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए आम आदमी पार्टी ने 6 उम्मीदवारों का किया एलान

2 मार्च 2019

मसूद अजहर
India News

आतंकी मसूद अजहर के गुर्दे खराब, पाक सेना के अस्पताल में होता है डायलिसिस

2 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

जानिए जम्मू-कश्मीर में पांच साल के लिए बैन हुए जमात-ए-इस्लामी का इतिहास

केंद्र सरकार ने जम्मू-कश्मीर के जमात-ए-इस्लामी संगठन पर पांच साल का प्रतिबंध लगाने के बाद कश्मीर में संगठन से जुड़ी कई संपत्तियों को सील कर दिया।

2 मार्च 2019

महबूबा मुफ्ती 1:07

सड़क पर गुस्से में उतरी पीडीपी, केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ की नारेबाजी

2 मार्च 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:30

सिर्फ अभिनंदन ही नहीं ये तीन पायलट भी आए थे पाक फौज के शिकंजे में...

2 मार्च 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:59

दो दिन में पाकिस्तान ने बोले ये पांच बड़े झूठ

2 मार्च 2019

प्रवर्तन निदेशालय 0:56

कम नहीं हो रहीं चंदा कोचर और वेणुगोपाल धूत की मुश्किलें, ईडी ने की पूछताछ

2 मार्च 2019

Related

Rahul Gandhi
India News

रांची में राहुल का हमला- सेना देश की रक्षा करती है और पीएम उसका पैसा चुराते हैं

2 मार्च 2019

Abhinandan
India News

पाकिस्तानी मीडिया ने लिखा- हमारी जमीं पर गिरने के बावजूद अभिनंदन ने दिखाया गजब का हौसला

28 फरवरी 2019

Congress says Aam Aadmi Party candidates may have strategic reasons behind announceme
India News

आप के छह उम्मीदवारों की घोषणा के पीछे हो सकते हैं रणनीतिक कारण : कांग्रेस

2 मार्च 2019

India was preparing for bigger action for the unconditional release of Abhinandan Varthaman
India News

पायलट की बिना शर्त रिहाई के लिए बड़ी कार्रवाई की तैयारी में था भारत

2 मार्च 2019

Statements given by victim girls against Brajesh Thakur in Muzaffarpur shelter case said CBI
India News

मुजफ्फरपुर बालिका गृह मामले में पीड़ित लड़कियों ने दिया ब्रजेश ठाकुर के खिलाफ बयान : सीबीआई

3 मार्च 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

विंग कमांडर के देश लौटने पर बोले पीएम मोदी: अब 'अभिनंदन' का अर्थ बदल जाएगा

2 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.