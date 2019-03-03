Defence Ministry: Russian Defence Minister General Sergey Shoygu has called Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to express condolences for the #Pulwama attack and emphasized on the determination to strengthen Indo-Russian military cooperation pic.twitter.com/slLp95PpTH— ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
पाकिस्तान ने अपनी हिरासत के दौरान विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन वर्तमान का मानसिक उत्पीड़न किया है।
2 मार्च 2019