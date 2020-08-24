आतंक का बहादुरी से मुकाबला करने के लिए सेना अध्यक्ष नरवणे ने राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा गार्ड को किया सम्मानित

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane, today conferred the COAS Unit Appreciation to 51 Special Action Group of the National Security Guards in recognition of the Group’s outstanding achievements in combating terrorism. pic.twitter.com/bQtikLiDQV— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2020
