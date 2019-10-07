शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Gaurav Gogoi appointed as AICC In-charge of Tripura and Manipur Congress

गौरव गोगोई को त्रिपुरा और मणिपुर अध्यक्ष की भी कमान, आराधना बनीं यूपी विधायक दल की नेता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 07 Oct 2019 11:51 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : पीटीआई
ख़बर सुनें
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी ने पश्चिम बंगाल और अंडमान निकोबार में ऑल इंडिया कांग्रेस कमेटी (एआईसीसी) के अध्यक्ष गौरव गोगोई को दो और राज्यों का प्रभार सौंपा है। गोगोई अब त्रिपुरा और मणिपुर में भी एआईसीसी अध्यक्ष का पदभार संभालेंगे।
विज्ञापन


इसके साथ ही सोनिया गांधी ने आराधना मिश्रा मोना को उत्तर प्रदेश में कांग्रेस विधायक दल का नेता नियुक्त किया है।


 
इस विजय दशमी, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा : 8 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

अजय कुमार लल्लू
Lucknow

कांग्रेस हाईकमान का फैसला, यूपी में अजय कुमार लल्लू संभालेंगे पार्टी की बागडोर

8 अक्टूबर 2019

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता शाहनवाज हुसैन
Chandigarh

शाहनवाज हुसैन का बड़ा हमला, बोले-हरियाणा में हुड्डा कांग्रेस और राहुल कांग्रेस में लड़ाई

7 अक्टूबर 2019

चुनाव चिन्ह अलॉट करते हुए अधिकारी।
Sirsa

भाजपा के बागी गोकुल सेतिया को टॉर्च तो कांग्रेस के बागी रणजीत को मिला गन्ना किसान

7 अक्टूबर 2019

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Invertis university

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
भूपेंद्र हुड्डा
Chandigarh

11 अक्टूबर को जारी होगा कांग्रेस का घोषणा पत्र, हुड्डा बोले-24 घंटे में माफ होगा किसानों का कर्ज

7 अक्टूबर 2019

कांग्रेस (फाइल फोटो)
Dehradun

कांग्रेस के पूर्व दर्जा राज्यमंत्री और पत्नी ने पार्टी से दिया इस्तीफा, लगाया उपेक्षा का आरोप

7 अक्टूबर 2019

साप्ताहिक राशिफल
Predictions

राशिफल: अक्तूबर के दूसरे सप्ताह में इस दिन जरा बचके

7 अक्टूबर 2019

इस विजय दशमी, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा : 8 अक्टूबर 2019
Astrology Services

इस विजय दशमी, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा : 8 अक्टूबर 2019
विज्ञापन
congress sonia gandhi all india congress committee gaurav gogoi
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Gauri Khan and Shahrukh Khan
Bollywood

28 साल में कितनी बदल गईं शाहरुख की पत्नी गौरी खान, कुछ तस्वीरों में तो पहचानना भी मुश्किल

7 अक्टूबर 2019

रोहित शर्मा
Cricket News

टेस्ट करियर की सर्वश्रेष्ठ रैंकिंग पर पहुंचे 'हिटमैन' रोहित, दो शतक जड़कर रचा था इतिहास 

7 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
फाइल फोटो
Prayagraj

छात्रा से दुष्कर्म के आरोपी स्वामी चिन्मयानंद को बड़ी राहत, नहीं होगी कोई कार्रवाई

7 अक्टूबर 2019

rashifal
Predictions

8 अक्तूबर राशिफल: दशहरा इन 5 राशियों के लिए ला रहा है खुशियां, पढ़ें दैनिक राशिफल

7 अक्टूबर 2019

amrita singh
Bollywood

सारा अली खान ने रेस्त्रां में मां से पूछ लिया ऐसा सवाल, अमृता सिंह को छिपाना पड़ गया चेहरा

7 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
नुसरत जहां
Meerut

सांसद नुसरत जहां के नाम और दुर्गा पूजा करने पर देवबंदी उलमा भड़के, कहा- ये इस्लाम की तौहीन

7 अक्टूबर 2019

Income tax Benefits on Gold Bonds Subscription open at 3788 Rupees Per Gram
Personal Finance

मोदी सरकार सस्ते में बेच रही है सोना, मोटे मुनाफे के लिए फटाफट उठाएं लाभ

7 अक्टूबर 2019

भइखारी की झोपड़ी से पुलिस को मिले लाखों रुपये
India News

भिखारी की मौत के बाद घर पहुंची पुलिस, इतने सिक्के मिले कि शनिवार से रविवार तक गिनते रहे

7 अक्टूबर 2019

मृतक अंकित का फाइल फोटो
Meerut

यूपी: आखिर जिंदगी की जंग हार गया रामलीला में झुलसा अंकित, मौत की दहलीज तक ले गया शौक

7 अक्टूबर 2019

एसपीजी सुरक्षा
India News

एसपीजी नियमों पर सख्ती, सुरक्षाकर्मियों के बगैर विदेश नहीं जा सकेंगे वीवीआईपी

7 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

भारत-बांग्लादेश समझौता : पूर्वोत्तर राज्यों में भी जलमार्ग से होगी सामान की ढुलाई

पूर्वोत्तर के असम, मेघालय और त्रिपुरा जैसे राज्यों में भी अब सामान को जलमार्ग के जरिए पहुंचाया जा सकेगा। इससे न सिर्फ समय की बचत होगी, बल्कि परिवहन व्यय में भी उल्लेखनीय कमी आएगी।

8 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

त्योहारी सीजन में करें जमकर खरीदारी, बैंक दे रहे ऑफर, मिल रहा कैश बैक और छूट

8 अक्टूबर 2019

ट्रेनर विमान (फाइल फोटो)
India News

ट्रेनर विमान क्रैश में आया नया मोड़, दोनों में से एक पायलट विमान में प्रवेश के लिए भी नहीं था अधिकृत

7 अक्टूबर 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर के राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक
India News

कश्मीर में फिर लौटेंगे पर्यटक, 10 अक्तूबर से हटेंगी पाबंदियां 

7 अक्टूबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

2185 में से 44 पेड़ छोड़ने के बाद बोली मुंबई मेट्रो, कोर्ट का करेंगे सम्मान, अब और नहीं काटेंगे

7 अक्टूबर 2019

Ramleela Manoj Tiwari and Dr Harsh Wardhan
India News

दुर्गा पूजा और रामलीला में 'आशीर्वाद' मांगने पहुंच रहे नेतागण, किरदार निभाने में भी नहीं हैं पीछे

7 अक्टूबर 2019

अरुणाचल प्रदेश के विधायक तिरोंग अबोह
India News

अरुणाचल प्रदेश के विधायक तिरोंग अबोह की हत्या के मामले एक और आरोपी गिरफ्तार

7 अक्टूबर 2019

Rasayani Baba and Swami Chidanand
India News

प्रकृति का दोहन करके पूर्ण नहीं हो सकती ईश्वर की आराधनाः स्वामी चिदानंद

7 अक्टूबर 2019

विजयदशमी
India News

जानिए देश के उन दस स्थानों के बारें में, जहां होती है रावण की पूजा

7 अक्टूबर 2019

पीड़ित व्यक्ति
India News

60 साल के व्यक्ति को मजदूरी मांगना पड़ा महंगा, दलालों ने काट दीं हाथ-पैर की उंगली

7 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

मुंबई: ट्रेन से कटकर भिखारी की मौत के बाद झोपड़ी पहुंची पुलिस, भिखारी की दौलत देख रह गई दंग

मुंबई में ट्रेन से कटकर मरने वाले एक भिखारी बुरजु चंद आजाद की झोपड़ी से पुलिस को लाखों की दौलत मिली है। इसमें 1.77 लाख रुपये के सिक्के और 8.77 लाख रुपये के फिक्स्ड डिपॉजिट शामिल हैं।

7 अक्टूबर 2019

अर्जुन कपूर और महेंद्र सिंह धोनी 1:34

अर्जुन कपूर के साथ धोनी ने जमकर खेला फुटबॉल, सितारों को देखने उमड़े फैंस

7 अक्टूबर 2019

दुर्गा बाड़ी मंदिर 7:11

दिल्ली में अमर उजाला के साथ करें सबसे पुराने दुर्गा बाड़ी मंदिर के दर्शन

7 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर 3:10

इन भिखारियों की संपत्ति आपको चौंका देगी

7 अक्टूबर 2019

काजिंद 2019 1:28

पिथौरागढ़ में दिखा भारत-कजाखिस्तान की सेना का दम, आतंकवाद विरोधी कार्रवाई को लेकर किया सैन्य अभ्यास

7 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

काजिंद 2019
India News

पिथौरागढ़ में दिखा भारत-कजाखिस्तान की सेना का दम, आतंकवाद विरोधी कार्रवाई को लेकर किया सैन्य अभ्यास

7 अक्टूबर 2019

कांग्रेस और एनसीपी का साझा घोषणापत्र
India News

महाराष्ट्र में कांग्रेस और एनसीपी का संयुक्त घोषणापत्र जारी, शिक्षा पर जोर

7 अक्टूबर 2019

के चंद्रशेखर राव (फाइल फोटो)
India News

तेलंगाना: हड़ताल को लेकर केसीआर सरकार सख्त, आरटीसी के 48 हजार कर्मचारी बर्खास्त

7 अक्टूबर 2019

3D Smart Class
India News

छात्र लाइव थ्री-डी लैब में देख सकेंगे शरीर में कैसे दौड़ता है खून, अंग्रेजी का उच्चारण भी होगा सही

7 अक्टूबर 2019

सबसे ऊंचे रावण
India News

दशहरा पर चंडीगढ़ में धनास परेड ग्राउंड में होगा दुनिया के सबसे बड़े रावण का पुतला दहन, जानिए खासियत

7 अक्टूबर 2019

अनुमूला गीतेश सरमा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

डीयू से पढ़े अनुमूला गीतेश सरमा आस्ट्रेलिया में भारत के नए राजदूत बने

7 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited