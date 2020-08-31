शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya summoned to Supreme Court on 5 October

भगोड़े व्यापारी विजय माल्या को सुप्रीम कोर्ट का निर्देश, पांच अक्तूबर को कोर्ट में बुलाया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 31 Aug 2020 07:12 PM IST
vijay mallya
vijay mallya - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने भगोड़े व्यापारी विजय माल्या को पांच अक्तूबर को दोपहर 2 बजे से पहले व्यक्तिगत रूप में उपस्थित होने का निर्देश दिया है। इसके साथ ही कोर्ट ने गृह मंत्रालय से भी उस दिन कोर्टरूम में अपनी उपस्थिति सुनिश्चित करने के लिए कहा है।
supreme court of india vijay mallya ministry of home affairs

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

