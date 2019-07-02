शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Fuel tank of LCA Tejas aircraft of Indian Air Force fell down in farm land near Sulur air base

उड़ान के दौरान भारतीय वायुसेना के विमान तेजस का गिरा ईंधन टैंक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सुलूर Updated Tue, 02 Jul 2019 10:29 AM IST
उड़ान के दौरान तेजस का ईंधन टैंक गिरा
उड़ान के दौरान तेजस का ईंधन टैंक गिरा - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
तमिलनाडु में भारतीय वायुसेना के लाइट कॉम्बैट एयरक्राफ्ट तेजस का ईंधन टैंक सुलुर एयरबेस के नजदीक खेतों में गिर गया है। यह घटना उड़ान के दौरान घटित हुई। खबर के बारे में जानकारी हासिल की जा रही है। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
 

Recommended

फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

इस हाईस्पीड ट्रेन में मशहूर शेफ तैयार करेंगे कैटरिंग का मेन्यू, शताब्दी से ज्यादा होगा किराया

22 जून 2019

लड़ाकू विमान तेजस (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

दुश्मन को ध्वस्त करेगा तेजस का उन्नत संस्करण 'एम्का', ये भी है खासियत

7 अप्रैल 2019

तेजस लड़ाकू विमान (फाइल फोटो)
World

भारत से तेजस विमान खरीदने की योजना बना रहा है मलयेशिया

25 मार्च 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
tejas
India News

पहली बार विदेशी एयर शो में दिखेगा भारतीय स्वदेशी सुपरसोनिक विमान तेजस

25 मार्च 2019

किश्तवाड़ हादसा
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: किश्तवाड़ में हुए बस हादसे की पहली तस्वीरें, एक पल में खत्म हो गईं 35 जिंदगियां

1 जुलाई 2019

These colleges not part of NEET 2019 MCC AIQ counselling for MBBS and Dental admission now
Education

NEET 2019: MBBS और डेंटल के लिए काउंसलिंग से बाहर हुए ये कॉलेज, छात्र नहीं ले पाएंगे दाखिला

1 जुलाई 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
विज्ञापन
fuel tank indian air force tejas farm land ईंधन टैंक भारतीय वायुसेना तेजस खेती की जमीन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

jammu and kashmir
Opinion

जम्मू-कश्मीर : परिसीमन जरूरी है

2 जुलाई 2019

लोकसभा(File Photo)
India News

राज्यसभा से पारित होते ही बहाल होगा 200 प्वाइंट रोस्टर सिस्टम, लोकसभा में मिली मंजूरी 

2 जुलाई 2019

CONCEPT
Technology

World UFO Day: एलियन होने का दावा सच या झूठ

1 जुलाई 2019

अमित शाह
India News

कानों देखी : भाजपा की आक्रामक राजनीति और कांग्रेस का दर्द

1 जुलाई 2019

प्रकाश जावड़ेकर
India News

देश में पर्यावरण आपातकाल जैसी स्थिति नहीं, जल्द हासिल होगा 'पेरिस समझौते' का लक्ष्य: जावड़ेकर

2 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
MG3 hatchback India
Automobiles

मारुति Baleno को टक्कर देने MG Motors लॉन्च करेगी ये कार, मिलेगा सनरूफ का फीचर

2 जुलाई 2019

Hindi
India News

नई शिक्षा नीति: ठंडे बस्ते में नहीं मोदी सरकार के मुख्य एजेंडे में है हिंदी

1 जुलाई 2019

NRC
India News

स्वतंत्रता सेनानी और साहित्य अकादमी विजेता का परिवार भी एनआरसी सूची से बाहर

1 जुलाई 2019

सफाई का दावा
Dehradun

उत्तराखंडः 200 करोड़ की शादी के बाद औली में फैली गंदगी साफ, हटाया 300 क्विंटल कचरा

1 जुलाई 2019

दुबई की राजकुमारी हया बिन अल हुसैन
World

271 करोड़ और दो बच्चों के साथ देश छोड़कर भागी यूएई के पीएम की पत्नी, मांगा तलाक

1 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

गृह मंत्री अमित शाह
India News

अमित शाह बोले- अलगाववादी घाटी के स्कूल बंद कराकर अपने बच्चों को विदेशों में पढ़ाते हैं

राज्यसभा में जम्मू-कश्मीर में राष्ट्रपति शासन बढ़ाने वाले विधेयक को सपा, बीजेडी, टीएमसी सहित कई दलों का समर्थन मिला और प्रस्ताव पारित हो गया।

2 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
मुंबई में आफत की बारिश के कारण जनजीवन अस्त-व्यस्त हो गया है
India News

LIVE: आफत की बारिश में डूबी मुंबई, आज सार्वजनिक छुट्टी, एयरपोर्ट का मुख्य रनवे बंद

2 जुलाई 2019

PM Modi (File Photo)
India News

पीएम मोदी 169 नवनियुक्त आईएएस अधिकारियों से आज करेंगे मुलाकात

2 जुलाई 2019

महिला अधिकारी की पिटाई करते टीआरएस समर्थक
India News

पिटाई के बाद सहमीं महिला वन अधिकारी, बताया जान का खतरा

2 जुलाई 2019

Mumbai wall collapse
India News

मुंबई और पुणे में बारिश का कहर, तीन स्थानों पर दीवार गिरने से अब तक 27 लोगों की मौत

2 जुलाई 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सार्वजनिक सड़क पर निजी वाहन में होने पर भी वह सार्वजनिक स्थल ही माना जाएगा: सुप्रीम कोर्ट

2 जुलाई 2019

दिल्ली के सरकारी स्कूल में मनीष सिसोदिया
India News

भाजपा और आप में अब शिक्षा मॉडल पर छिड़ी जंग, स्कूलों का मुआयना कर दी बहस की चुनौती

2 जुलाई 2019

लोकसभा(File Photo)
India News

राज्यसभा से पारित होते ही बहाल होगा 200 प्वाइंट रोस्टर सिस्टम, लोकसभा में मिली मंजूरी 

2 जुलाई 2019

अरुण जेटली(File Photo)
India News

जीएसटी के दो साल: पूर्व वित्त मंत्री की उम्मीद, सुधार के बाद रह सकती हैं सिर्फ दो दरें

2 जुलाई 2019

अमित शाह
India News

राज्यसभा: जम्मू-कश्मीर में राष्ट्रपति शासन को मिली मंजूरी, टीएमसी-सपा ने भी किया समर्थन

1 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

महाराष्ट्र में बारिश का कहर, मुंबई, पुणे और कल्याण में दीवार ढहने से 20 से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत

महाराष्ट्र में मंगलवार देर रात बारिश ने कहर बरपाया। तीन अलग अलग हादसों में 20 से ज्यादा लोगों की जान चली गई। मुंबई के मलाड, कल्याण और पुणे में भारी बारिश से दीवार गिर गई।

2 जुलाई 2019

आग

नोएडा के SEZ में एक एक्सपोर्ट कंपनी में लगी भीषण आग, हुआ करोड़ों का नुकसान

1 जुलाई 2019

अशोक

राहुल गांधी से मुलाकात के बाद बोले अशोक गहलोत, 'उम्मीद है वो हमारी बातों पर करेंगे गौर'

1 जुलाई 2019

बॉलीवुड

लंच डेट से निकलते स्पॉट हुए फरहान और शिबानी दांडेकर

1 जुलाई 2019

concept pic 3:04

271 करोड़ लेकर भागी यूएई के प्रधानमंत्री की पत्नी, मांगा तलाक

1 जुलाई 2019

Related

स्पाइस जेट की फ्लाइट मुंबई एयरपोर्ट के मुख्य रनवे पर फिसल गई
India News

मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर लैंडिंग के वक्त फिसला स्पाइस जेट का विमान, कोई हताहत नहीं

2 जुलाई 2019

राज्यसभा में गृहमंत्री अमित शाह
India News

देश तोड़ने की बात करने वालों को उन्हीं की भाषा में जवाब देंगे: गृह मंत्री अमित शाह

1 जुलाई 2019

भारतीय नौसेना(File Photo)
India News

देश में ही बनेंगे नौसेना के पोत और विमान, 15,000 करोड़ के आग्रह पत्र जारी

2 जुलाई 2019

सिद्धारमैया-कुमारस्वामी
India News

कर्नाटक में बढ़ी सियासी हलचल, दो और कांग्रेस विधायकों ने दिया इस्तीफा, मीटिंग का दौर

1 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

राज्यसभा में भी बहुमत के करीब पहुंचा एनडीए, सिर्फ छह सांसद हैं कम

1 जुलाई 2019

Demo Pic
India News

भगवा ध्वज फहराना अपराध नहीं : बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट

2 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.