Home ›   India News ›   Former PM HD Deve Gowda sworn in as member of Rajya Sabha on Sunday

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री एचडी देवगौड़ा ने रविवार को राज्यसभा के सदस्य के रूप में ली शपथ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 21 Sep 2020 08:06 AM IST
एच डी देवगौडा
एच डी देवगौडा - फोटो : PTI

ख़बर सुनें

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री एचडी देवगौड़ा ने रविवार को राज्यसभा के सदस्य के रूप में शपथ ली। 87 वर्षीय देवगौड़ा जून में ही कर्नाटक से राज्यसभा के लिए चुने गए थे। 1996 के बाद पहली बार जेडीएस का कोई नेता राज्यसभा का सदस्य बना है। राज्यसभा के सभापति एम वेंकैया नायडू ने उन्हें शपथ दिलाई।

hd deve gowda rajyasabha member oath former prime minister

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

