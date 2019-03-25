शहर चुनें

महाराष्ट्र में एनसीपी के पूर्व पार्षद पांडुरंग गायकवाड़ की हत्या

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बीड Updated Mon, 25 Mar 2019 10:01 AM IST
पांडुरंग गायकवाड़
पांडुरंग गायकवाड़ - फोटो : ANI
महाराष्ट्र के बीड में राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी (एनसीपी) के पूर्व पार्षद पांडुरंग गायकवाड़ की कल रात हत्या कर दी गई है। पुलिस इस मामले की जांच में जुटी हुई है। फिलहाल घटना के उद्देश्य के बारे में पता नहीं चला है।
इस खबर के बारे में जानकारी जुटाई जा रही है।


ncp corporator pandurang gaikwad murdered police investigation एनसीपी पार्षद पांडुरंग गायकवाड़
