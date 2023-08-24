Chandrayaan-3: चंद्रयान-3 की सफल लैंडिंग पर पूर्व इसरो प्रमुख सिवन ने जताई खुशी, कहा- मेरा सपना सच हो गया

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
चंद्रयान-3 का लैंडर मॉड्यूल (एलएम) बुधवार शाम चंद्रमा की सतह पर सफलतापूर्वक उतर गया। इसके साथ ही भारत चंद्रमा के दक्षिणी ध्रुव पर पहुंचने वाला दुनिया का पहला देश बन गया। चंद्रयान-3 की सफल लैंडिंग पर इसरो के पूर्व अध्यक्ष के सिवन ने खुशी जताई। उन्होंने गुरुवार को कहा, मैंने चंद्रयान-2 की लैंडिंग के दिन और कल की तुलना की। तो, निश्चित रूप से चंद्रमा पर जाने और दक्षिणी ध्रुव के पास उतरने का मेरा सपना कल सच हो गया। इसलिए मुझे बेहद खुशी है कि कल ये सॉफ्ट लैंडिंग सफलतापूर्वक हो गई।
#WATCH | On the successful Chandrayaan-3 landing, former ISRO chairman K Sivan says, "I compared the Chandrayaan-2 landing day and yesterday. So, definitely, my dream of going to the Moon and landing near South Pole came true yesterday. So, I am extremely happy that yesterday… pic.twitter.com/zXT5Dloa4O— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2023
