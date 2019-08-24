अरुण जेटली के निधन पर सोशल मीडिया गमगीन, पीएम मोदी ने कहा- मैंने एक मूल्यवान मित्र खो दिया

Unimaginable loss for Indian Politics!#ArunJaitley a man who donned many Hats ..a man who mesmerised all around Him ..a man who mentored many ...a man for whom you felt knew almost about everything under the Sun ..is no more with us— Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) August 24, 2019
His life was an inspiration indeed
ॐ शांति🙏 pic.twitter.com/5Hu39zL3qr
With the demise of Arun Jaitley Ji, I have lost a valued friend, whom I have had the honour of knowing for decades. His insight on issues and nuanced understanding of matters had very few parallels. He lived well, leaving us all with innumerable happy memories. We will miss him!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2019
Extremely saddened at the passing away of Arun Jaitley Ji, after a battle bravely borne. An outstanding Parliamentarian & a brilliant lawyer, appreciated across parties. His contribution to Indian polity will be remembered. My condolences to his wife, children, friends & admirers— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 24, 2019
खुशमिजाज व्यक्तित्व वाले जेटली जी से मिलना और उनसे विचार विमर्श करना सभी के लिए एक सुखद अनुभव होता था।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 24, 2019
आज उनके जाने से देश की राजनीति और भारतीय जनता पार्टी में एक ऐसी रिक्तता आयी है जिसकी भरपाई होना जल्दी संभव नहीं है।
अरुण जेटली जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुःखी हूँ, जेटली जी का जाना मेरे लिये एक व्यक्तिगत क्षति है।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 24, 2019
उनके रूप में मैंने न सिर्फ संगठन का एक वरिष्ठ नेता खोया है बल्कि परिवार का एक ऐसा अभिन्न सदस्य भी खोया है जिनका साथ और मार्गदर्शन मुझे वर्षो तक प्राप्त होता रहा।
