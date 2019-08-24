अरुण जेटली के निधन पर सोशल मीडिया गमगीन, पीएम मोदी ने कहा- मैंने एक मूल्यवान मित्र खो दिया

विज्ञापन

भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता और मोदी सरकार के पहले कार्यकाल में वित्त मंत्री का कार्यभार संभालने वाले अरुण जेटली का निधन हो गया है। उन्होंने आज दोपहर दिल्ली एम्स में 12 बजकर सात मिनट पर आखिरी सांस ली। जेटली एम्स में पिछले कई दिनों से भर्ती थे। बता दें कि नौ अगस्त को सांस लेने में आ ही दिक्कत के बाद 66 साल के जेटली एम्स में भर्ती कराया गया था। खराब स्वास्थ्य के कारण ही जेटली ने 2019 का लोकसभा चुनाव नहीं लड़ा था।अरुण जेटली के निधन पर सोशल मीडिया गमगीन हो गया है। जेटली के निधन पर बीजेपी के प्रवक्ता संबित पात्रा ने श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए ट्वीट किया, 'भारतीय राजनीति के लिए अकल्पनीय नुकसान!' अरुण जेटली, एक ऐसा शख्स जो कईयों के लिए मार्गदर्शक था, एक ऐसा शख्स जिसे सूर्य के नीचे यानी धरती की पूरी जानकारी थी। वह अब हमारे साथ नहीं है। उनका जीवन वास्तव में एक प्रेरणा था। ॐ शांति!'वहीं प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने जेटली के बेटे और पत्नी से बात की और शोक जताया। पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट करके कहा कि उन्होंने सबसे मूल्यवान मित्र खो दिया। बता दें कि पीएम मोदी फिलहाल यूएई के दौरे पर हैं। वहीं जेटली के निधन पर मध्यप्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज ने कहाः भाजपा को खड़ा करने में जेटली का योगदान अतुलनीय रहा। राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने जेटली के निधन पर शोक जताया।पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने कहाः जेटली का सभी पार्टियों में सम्मान था। उनके निधन की खबर सुनकर काफी दुःख हुआ।गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने जेटली के निधन को निजी क्षति बताया। उन्होंने ट्वीट करके कहा- 'अरुण जेटली जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुःखी हूँ, जेटली जी का जाना मेरे लिये एक व्यक्तिगत क्षति है। उनके रूप में मैंने न सिर्फ संगठन का एक वरिष्ठ नेता खोया है बल्कि परिवार का एक ऐसा अभिन्न सदस्य भी खोया है जिनका साथ और मार्गदर्शन मुझे वर्षो तक प्राप्त होता रहा।'शाह ने एक और ट्वीट किया, 'खुशमिजाज व्यक्तित्व वाले जेटली जी से मिलना और उनसे विचार विमर्श करना सभी के लिए एक सुखद अनुभव होता था। आज उनके जाने से देश की राजनीति और भारतीय जनता पार्टी में एक ऐसी रिक्तता आयी है जिसकी भरपाई होना जल्दी संभव नहीं है।'