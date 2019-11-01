शहर चुनें

कर्नाटक: पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री सिद्धारमैया का दावा- उपचुनावों में कांग्रेस जीतेगी 12 से 15 सीटें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 01 Nov 2019 03:21 PM IST
कर्नाटक के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और कांग्रेस नेता सिद्धारमैया
कर्नाटक के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और कांग्रेस नेता सिद्धारमैया - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
कर्नाटक में विधानसभा के उपचुनावों में कांग्रेस पार्टी 12 से लेकर 15 सीटों तक जीत सकती है। प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और कांग्रेस नेता सिद्धारमैया ने शुक्रवार को यह दावा  किया। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने प्रदेश सरकार पर भी जमकर हमला बोला।
कांग्रेस नेता सिद्धारमैया ने दावा करते हुए कहा कि प्रदेश में होने वाले विधानसभा के उपचुनावों में कांग्रेस पार्टी कम से कम 12 सीटें जीतेगी और हो सकता है कि 15 सीटें जीत ले। उन्होंने प्रदेश की सरकार को अपवित्र बताते हुए जमकर हमला बोला, कहा कि उनके पास अब भी सरकार बनाए रखने के लिए जरूरी संख्या बल की कमी है।






 
siddaramaiah karnataka congress assembly by elections
