शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi is on mechanical ventilation, intubated today evening on inotropic support

असम के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री तरुण गोगोई की हालत गंभीर, रखे गए वेंटिलेटर पर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गुवाहाटी Updated Sat, 21 Nov 2020 11:23 PM IST
विज्ञापन
असम के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री तरुण गोगोई
असम के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री तरुण गोगोई - फोटो : social media

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
असम के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री तरुण गोगोई की हालत गंभीर हो गई है और शरीर कई अंगों ने काम करना बंद कर दिया है। उन्हें गुवाहाटी मेडिकल कॉलेज एंड हॉस्पिटल में वेंटिलेटर पर रखा गया है।  गुवाहाटी मेडिकल कॉलेज और हॉस्पिटल के सुपरिटेंडेंट अभिजीत शर्मा ने इसकी जानकारी दी।
विज्ञापन

 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national assam tarun gogoi hemant vishwa sharma

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

राजीव ठाकुर, भारती सिंह, जतिंदर सिंह बराड़।
Chandigarh

जिसने भारती को दिलाई पहचान, गिरफ्तारी पर उस शख्स का आया बयान, आखिर क्यों चौंके दोस्त

21 नवंबर 2020

भारती सिंह
Bollywood

कभी दो वक्त की रोटी के लिए भी मोहताज थीं भारती सिंह, इस तरह बनीं मशहूर कॉमेडियन

21 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
dainik rashifal
Predictions

Horoscope Today 22 November 2020: सिंह और धनु समेत चार राशियों को धन लाभ के योग, पढ़ें रविवार का राशिफल

21 नवंबर 2020

भारती सिंह
Bollywood

ड्रग्स मामला: कॉमेडियन भारती सिंह गिरफ्तार, एनसीबी के सामने कबूली गांजे के सेवन की बात

21 नवंबर 2020

ms dhoni and sakshi
Cricket News

साक्षी पर गुस्सा निकालते हैं कैप्टन कूल धोनी, VIDEO में पत्नी ने खोले कई राज

21 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
रुपये
Personal Finance

निवेश कर पैसे कमाने का बढ़िया विकल्प है FD, जानिए किस बैंक में होगा सबसे ज्यादा फायदा

21 नवंबर 2020

विकास दुबे कांड
Kanpur

Vikas Dubey News: आठ पुलिसकर्मियों पर लटकी बर्खास्तगी की तलवार, छह का होगा डिमोशन, छिनेगी थानेदारी

21 नवंबर 2020

डॉ. निशा सिंघल हत्याकांड
Agra

डॉ. निशा हत्याकांड: बच्चों के सामने काटा मां का गला, चाकू लेकर एक घंटा घर में घूमता रहा हत्यारा

21 नवंबर 2020

Jio 1.5GB Daily Data Plans
Tech Diary

रोज 1.5GB डाटा वाले Jio के सभी प्लान, 28 दिन से लेकर 336 दिनों तक है वैधता

21 नवंबर 2020

Social media in Pakistan
Social Network

गूगल, फेसबुक और ट्विटर ने दी पाकिस्तान छोड़ने की धमकी, जानें पूरा मामला

21 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X