Tamil Nadu: Yogendra Yadav has been detained by police in Tiruvannamalai for protesting against the 8-lane Salem Chennai expressway. He has been taken to a nearby location along with other farmers who were protesting. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/Ww11KuMjZD— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
इलाहाबाद जिला न्यायालय ने रिटायर्ड दरोगा की पीट पीट कर की गई हत्या मामले में चार आरोपियों की जमानत अर्जी मंजूर कर ली है।
6 सितंबर 2018