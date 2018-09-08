शहर चुनें

तमिलनाडु: हिरासत में लिए गए योगेंद्र यादव, पुलिस पर लगाया मारपीट का आरोप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Updated Sat, 08 Sep 2018 12:30 PM IST
swaraj india party leader yogendra yadav detained by police in tamilnadu
ख़बर सुनें
स्वराज इंडिया पार्टी के नेता योगेंद्र यादव को शनिवार को तमिलनाडु पुलिस ने हिरासत में ले लिया। बता दें कि राज्य के तिरुवन्नमलाई में वो 8-लेन सलेम चेन्नई एक्सप्रेसवे के विरोध में किसानों के साथ प्रदर्शन में शामिल होने गए थे। उन्हें विरोध करने वाले अन्य किसानों के साथ पास के ही एक स्थान पर ले जाया गया है। 
योगेंद्र यादव ने पुलिस पर मारपीट का आरोप लगाया है। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर बताया कि तमिलनाडु के तिरुवन्नमलाई जिले में हम 8-लेन मार्ग के खिलाफ किसानों के आंदोलन में शामिल होने के लिए उनके निमंत्रण पर आए थे, लेकिन हमें किसानों से मिलने से रोक दिया गया। उन्होंने कहा कि इस दौरान पुलिस ने मेरा फोन छीन लिया, मेरे साथ मारपीट की गई और पुलिस वैन में धकेलने की कोशिश की गई।
 

yogendra yadav farmers protest tamil nadu योगेंद्र यादव swaraj india party

Retired sub-inspector beaten to death case, 4 accused got bail
India News

रिटायर्ड दरोगा हत्याकांड में 24 घंटे बाद ही चार को मिली जमानत, डंडों से पीट-पीटकर मार डाला था

इलाहाबाद जिला न्यायालय ने रिटायर्ड दरोगा की पीट पीट कर की गई हत्या मामले में चार आरोपियों की जमानत अर्जी मंजूर कर ली है।

6 सितंबर 2018

For 8 days an ias officer toiled at kerala relief camp without revealing his identity
India News

पहचान छिपाकर 8 दिन तक बाढ़ राहत शिविरों में काम करता रहा यह आईएएस अधिकारी

6 सितंबर 2018

ऑपरेशन जिब्राल्टर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

इतिहास में दर्ज 6 सितंबर: पाकिस्तान के ऑपरेशन जिब्राल्टर का भारतीय सेना ने दिया मुंहतोड़ जवाब

6 सितंबर 2018

बिपिन रावत
India News

पाकिस्तान आतंकवाद खत्म करे तो हम भी 'नीरज चोपड़ा' बन जाएंगे: बिपिन रावत

6 सितंबर 2018

A young woman reached mumbai to marry salman khan
India News

सलमान से शादी का सपना लिए उत्तराखंड से मुंबई पहुंची युवती, पुलिस ने पकड़ा

6 सितंबर 2018

गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह
India News

अब आम नागरिक भी शहीदों के परिवारों की कर सकेंगे आर्थिक मदद, गृह मंत्रालय ने बनाया ट्रस्ट

6 सितंबर 2018

के. चंद्रशेखर राव
India News

तेलंगाना विधानसभा भंग करने का प्रस्ताव पारित, सीएम चंद्रशेखर राव दे सकते हैं इस्तीफा

6 सितंबर 2018

The government has extended the period of the jandhan scheme after the tremendous success
India News

सरकार ने जनधन की जबरदस्त सफलता के बाद बढ़ाई योजना की अवधि 

6 सितंबर 2018

Government will celebrate surgical strike day on 28 september
India News

28 सितंबर को सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक डे मनाएगी सरकार, जवानों को सम्मानित करेगी भाजपा

6 सितंबर 2018

सपा, बसपा, कांग्रेस
India News

विपक्षी एकता की कसौटी पर होंगे मध्यप्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव, छोटे दलों ने भी कांग्रेस से मांगी सीटें

6 सितंबर 2018

VIDEO: मंच पर ही भिड़ गए BJP विधायक और कार्यकर्ता

छत्तीसगढ़ के दुर्ग में बीजेपी नेता और कार्यकर्ता आपस में ही भिड़ गए। विधायक लाभचंद बाफना और भाजपा के ही युवा नेता बसंत अग्रवाल के बीच तू तू मैं मैं शुरू हो गई।

8 सितंबर 2018

स्मृति 2:48

VIDEO: राहुल गांधी पर बरसीं स्मृति ईरानी, अमेठी और रायबरेली के विकास के लिए कही ये बड़ी बात

8 सितंबर 2018

सुप्रीम कोर्ट 3:12

एसएसी-एसटी एक्ट में हुए बदलाव के खिलाफ SC में याचिका दायर करने वाले याचिकाकर्ता Exclusive

7 सितंबर 2018

ओपी रावत 1:03

तेलंगाना में चुनाव की तारीख पर चुनाव आयोग ने किया इशारा

7 सितंबर 2018

स्वामी 2:33

फैसले से निराश सुब्रमणयम स्वामी ने ‘समलैंगिकता’ को कह डाला ये..

7 सितंबर 2018

