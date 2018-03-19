शहर चुनें

राजनीतिक पार्टियों के विदेशी चंदे की अब नहीं हो सकेगी जांच, कांग्रेस-भाजपा को लाभ

एजेंसी, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 19 Mar 2018 06:55 AM IST
विदेशी चंदे पर सियासी दलों को छानबीन से छूट देने वाला बिल बुधवार को लोकसभा में शोरगुल के बीच बिना चर्चा के पास हो गया। राजनीतिक दल विदेशों से ये चंदे 1976 से प्राप्त कर रहे हैं। इस बिल के पास होने से कांग्रेसभाजपा सहित अन्य दलों को फायदा होगा।
वित्त विधेयक 2018 लोकसभा में 21 संशोधनों के साथ पास हो गया। उसमें एक संशोधन विदेशी चंदा नियमन कानून 2010 (एफसीआरए) के लिए भी था, जो विदेशी निगमों को सियासी दलों को चंदा देने से रोकता था। भाजपा सरकार ने वित्त विधेयक 2016 के जरिये एफसीआरए कानून में संशोधन कर दलों के लिए विदेशी चंदा प्राप्त करना आसान कर दिया। 

सरकार ने इसमें एक और संशोधन करके 1976 से विदेशी चंदा ले रहे सियासी दलों को जांच से छूट दे दी है। इस कानून में पिछले समय से संशोधन करने पर 2014 में दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट द्वारा एफसीआरए कानून के उल्लंघन में दोषी ठहराई गई भाजपा और कांग्रेस को इसका लाभ मिलेगा।

