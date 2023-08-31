Assam: असम में बाढ़ की स्थिति गंभीर; 105 गांव डूबे, 3059 हेक्टेयर फसल जलमग्न

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
#WATCH | Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora says, "The flood water has submerged around 22,000 hectares of crop area across the state... Our government is committed to help our farmers. Earlier the affected farmers did not get anything from the government, but our government… pic.twitter.com/At27Lip7HI— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed