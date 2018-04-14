शहर चुनें

first year student of Govt Law College suspended because she speak up about Kathua rape incident

उन्नाव-कठुआ गैंगेरप केस: सांप्रदायिकता फैलाने के आरोप में तमिलनाडु में कानून की छात्रा निलंबित

एजेंसी, कोयंबटूर Updated Sat, 14 Apr 2018 01:06 AM IST
सरकारी लॉ कॉलेज की छात्रा
सरकारी लॉ कॉलेज की छात्रा - फोटो : ANI
उन्नाव और कठुआ गैंगरेप की वारदात पर कथित टिप्पणी से सांप्रदायिक उन्माद फैलाने के आरोप में सरकारी लॉ कॉलेज की एक छात्रा को निलंबित कर दिया गया है। कॉलेज के प्रिंसिपल के गोपालकृष्णन ने एक बयान में यह जानकारी दी।
कॉलेज के छात्रों ने शिकायत की थी कि प्रथम वर्ष की छात्रा आर प्रिया ने उन्हें सरकार के खिलाफ बोलने और क्लास का बायकॉट करने को भड़काया। प्रिंसिपल की ओर से जारी बयान में कहा गया है कि छात्रा ने विद्यार्थियों को धर्म के आधार पर बांटने का प्रयास किया। 





इसके अलावा छात्रों की शिकायत की जांच करने के लिए नियुक्त किए गए सहायक प्रोफेसर आर अम्मू के काम में भी छात्रा ने बाधा पहुंचाई। प्रिया को प्रिंसिपल की इजाजत के बिना कॉलेज कैम्पस में प्रवेश न करने की हिदायत दी गई है।

VIDEO: इस खास मकसद के लिए पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने की मेट्रो की सवारी, अपने बीच पाकर बेहद खुश दिखे लोग

शुक्रवार शाम मेट्रो में सफर करने वाले कुछ लोगों बेहद खुश नजर आए। दरअसल इन लोगों को पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी से अचानक मुलाकात करने का मौका मिल गया।

13 अप्रैल 2018

पीएम मोदी 3:37

आरक्षण पर ये बोले पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी, बताया कांग्रेस से क्यों रहें सावधान

13 अप्रैल 2018

पीएम मोदी 3:08

कठुआ और उन्नाव गैंगरेप पर ये बोले पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी

13 अप्रैल 2018

कठुआ 4:02

कठुआ गैंगरेप मामले में सियासत तेज, आपस में भिड़े राजनीतिक दल

13 अप्रैल 2018

नेशनल अवॉर्ड 1:20

श्रीदेवी को 'मॉम' के लिए बेस्ट एक्ट्रेस का राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार,देखिए बाकी विनर्स की लिस्ट

13 अप्रैल 2018

delhi high court
India News

कठुआ गैंगरेप: पीड़िता की फोटो व नाम प्रकाशित करने पर HC ने 12 मीडिया संस्थानों से मांगा जवाब

14 अप्रैल 2018

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

कठुआ गैंगरेप: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने लिया स्वत: संज्ञान, बार काउंसिल ऑफ इंडिया को भेजा नोटिस

13 अप्रैल 2018

सांझी राम
India News

कठुआ गैंगरेप: जानें कौन-कौन हैं बच्ची के साथ हैवानियत करने वाले ये दरिंदे

13 अप्रैल 2018

मेनका गांधी
India News

कठुआ गैंगरेप: मेनका गांधी ने दोषियों के लिए मांगी फांसी की सजा, कानून में करेंगी बदलाव

13 अप्रैल 2018

कठुआ गैंगरेप
India News

कठुआ गैंगरेप: मरने के बाद भी नहीं थमा था मृतक बच्ची का संघर्ष, परिवार ने छोड़ा गांव

13 अप्रैल 2018

कठुआ गैंगरेप विरोध प्रदर्शन
India News

कठुआ गैंगरेप: आरोपियों के बचाव में उतरे बीजेपी मंत्रियों से डिप्टी सीएम ने मांगी सफाई

13 अप्रैल 2018

