Tamil Nadu: A first year student of Govt Law College, Coimbatore says 'I was suspended after I spoke about Kathua rape incident during group discussion in class'. College Principal says 'She was suspended after she misbehaved with faculty & tried instigating other students'. pic.twitter.com/5KBHyd07dJ— ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
केंद्रीय सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता मंत्रालय ने सभी राज्यों के प्रमुख सचिवों को लिखित आदेश दिए हैं कि अब सरकारी स्तर पर या कहीं भी दलित शब्द का प्रयोग वर्जित होगा।
13 अप्रैल 2018