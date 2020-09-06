शहर चुनें
अच्छी खबर: लॉकडाउन के पहले दो चरणों में बुक कराई गई हवाई यात्रा की टिकट का पैसा पूरा रिफंड होगा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 06 Sep 2020 06:56 PM IST
डीजीसीए
डीजीसीए - फोटो : ANI

नागरिक उड्डयन महानिदेशालय (डीजीसीए) ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट को बताया है कि लॉकडाउन के पहले दो चरणों यानी 25 मार्च से 3 मई के बीच यात्रियों द्वारा बुक किए गए घरेलू व अंतरराष्ट्रीय एयर टिकटों का पैसा पूरा रिफंड कर दिया जाएगा। 
