First Indian woman fighter pilot Avni Chaturvedi fly MIG-21 bison solo

भारतीय वायुसेना की जांबाज महिला अफसर ने रचा इतिहास, वो कर दिखाया जो नहीं कर पाया कोई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 22 Feb 2018 12:02 AM IST
First Indian woman fighter pilot Avni Chaturvedi fly MIG-21 bison solo
देश में महिलाओं का कद आसमान छू रहा है। अकेले फाइटर प्लेन उड़ाकर भारतीय वायुसेना की फ्लाइंग ऑफिसर अवनी चतुर्वेदी ने महिलाओं के सपने को पंख लगा दिए हैं। अकेले मिग-21 फाइटर प्लेन उड़ाने वाली अवनी देश की पहली महिला बन गईं हैं। अवनी ने यह इतिहास 19 फरवरी की सुबह ही रच दिया। अवनी ने गुजरात के जामनगर एयरबेस से उड़ान भरी और सफलतापूर्वक अपना मिशन पूरा किया। 




अवनी के इस मिशन से पहले ही पूरी तरह मिग-21 बाइसन एयरक्राफ्ट की जांच की। जिस समय अवनी मिग में सवार हुई अनुभवी फ्लायर्स और प्रशिक्षकों ने जामनगर एयरबेस के एयर ट्रैफिक कंट्रोल और रन-वे पर अपनी आंख गड़ाए रखी। 2016 में ही तीन भारतीय महिलाएं फाइटर पायलट बनने के अपने उद्देश्य पर निकली थीं। 





फाइटर पायलट बनने वाली यह महिला अधिकारी अवनी चतुर्वेदी, मोहना सिंह और भावना को वायुसेना में कमिशन किया गया था। अवनी का यह प्रयास इसलिए भी महत्वपूर्ण है क्योंकि 'बाइसन' की तकनीकि लैंडिंग और टेक-ऑफ में काफी स्पीड रखती हैं। 

ANI से बातचीत में एयर कमोडोर प्रशांत दीक्षित ने कहा, 'यह भारतीय वायुसेना और पूरे देश के लिए एक विशेष उपलब्धि है।' दुनिया के चुनिंदा देशों जैसे ब्रिटेन, अमेरिका, इजरायल और पाकिस्तान में ही महिलाएं फाइटर पायलट बन सकीं हैं। 

भारत में अक्टूबर 2015 में सरकार ने महिलाओं के फाइटर पायलट बनने की राह प्रशस्त कर दी थी। जिसके बाद अवनी, मोहना और भावना ने वो सीखा जिससे देश में महिलाओं की साख यकीनन आसमान छू रही है। 

