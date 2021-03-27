बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Fire in Fashion Street Market in Camp area of Pune Maharashtra, firemen engaged in extinguishing

महाराष्ट्र: पुणे के कैंप इलाके में फैशन स्ट्रीट मार्केट में लगी आग, दमकल कर्मी बुझाने में जुटे

Published by: Kuldeep Singh Updated Sat, 27 Mar 2021 12:40 AM IST
पुणे के कैंप इलाके में फैशन स्ट्रीट मार्केट में लगी आग
पुणे के कैंप इलाके में फैशन स्ट्रीट मार्केट में लगी आग - फोटो : [email protected]
ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र में पुणे के कैंप इलाके में फैशन स्ट्रीट मार्केट में आग लग गई। स्ट्रीट मार्केट में आग लगने से काफी तेज धुंआ उठने लगा। दमकल कर्मियों की गाड़ियां सूचना मिलते ही मौके पर पहुंच गईं। आग कैसे लगी इस बारे में अधिक जानकारी नहीं मिली है।
india news maharashtra fire in maharashtra firemen fashion street market maharashtra news fire news
