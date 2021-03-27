महाराष्ट्र: पुणे के कैंप इलाके में फैशन स्ट्रीट मार्केट में लगी आग, दमकल कर्मी बुझाने में जुटे

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at Fashion Street market in Camp area of Pune. Fire tenders rushed to the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/EMepVu2TdE— ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.