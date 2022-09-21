Andhra Pradesh : चित्तूर की कागज प्लेट फैक्ट्री में भीषण आग, तीन की जिंदा जलने से मौत

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
चित्तूर पुलिस के अनुसार जांच चल रही है। आग के कारण का अभी पता नहीं चला है। कुछ श्रमिक हादसे में घायल हुए हैं, उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।
आंध्र प्रदेश के चित्तूर जिले में स्थित एक कागज की प्लेटें बनाने वाली फैक्ट्री में आग लगने से तीन लोग जिंदा जल गए। घटना बीती रात हुई।
Andhra Pradesh | A fire broke out in a paper plate manufacturing factory in Chittoor late last night, leading to the death of 3 people
Investigating is underway. Further details are yet to be known. Rescue operations done. Some of the workers taken to hospital: Chittoor Police pic.twitter.com/6MJPgNxLKb— ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2022
