Andhra Pradesh : चित्तूर की कागज प्लेट फैक्ट्री में भीषण आग, तीन की जिंदा जलने से मौत

आंध्र प्रदेश के चित्तूर जिले में स्थित एक कागज की प्लेटें बनाने वाली फैक्ट्री में आग लगने से तीन लोग जिंदा जल गए। घटना बीती रात हुई।

Andhra Pradesh | A fire broke out in a paper plate manufacturing factory in Chittoor late last night, leading to the death of 3 people