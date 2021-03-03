शहर चुनें

India News

महाराष्ट्र: दायघर में ऑटो गैराज में लगी भीषण आग, 15 दोपहिया वाहन जलकर खाक

Jeet Kumar न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Published by: Jeet Kumar
Updated Wed, 03 Mar 2021 07:32 AM IST
गैराज में लगी आग को बुझाता फायर ब्रिगेड कर्मी
गैराज में लगी आग को बुझाता फायर ब्रिगेड कर्मी - फोटो : ani
ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र के दायघर इलाके में एक ऑटो गैराज में भयंकर आग लग गई। हालांकि फायर ब्रिगेड ने मौके पर पहुंचकर आग पर काबू पा लिया है। फिलहाल किसी की मौत या घायल होने की कोई सूचना नहीं है। 
खबर के मुताबिक, गैराज में लगभग 15 दोपहिया वाहन खड़े थे और सभी जलकर खाक हो गए। आग कैसे लगी इसकी अभी जानकारी नहीं मिली है। 

 

india news national maharashtra news fire

