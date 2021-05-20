बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   India News ›   Fire breaks out on the third floor of the office of the Department of Youth Service in BBD Bagh in West Bengal

कोलकाता: बीबीडी बाग में इमारत की तीसरी मंजिल पर लगी आग, मौके पर दमकल की कई गाड़ियां मौजूद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Published by: Jeet Kumar Updated Thu, 20 May 2021 11:58 PM IST

सार

  • आग को बुझाने को दमकल की सात गाड़ियां मौजूद हैं। वहीं और आला अधिकारी मौके पर पहुच रहे हैं।
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

कोलकाता के बीबीडी बाग इलाके में एक इमारत की तीसरी मंजिल पर आग लग गई है। शहर के युवा सेवा विभाग में आग लग गई। मौके पर दमकल की कम से कम सात गाड़ियां भेजी गई हैं।
