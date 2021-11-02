गुजरात: वडोदरा में दो फैक्ट्रियों में लगी आग, मौके पर 16 दमकल गाड़ियां मौजूद

Vadodara, Gujarat | Fire breaks out at two factories in timber market, Harni, possibly due to a firecracker explosion. About 16 fire tenders at the spot. 90% fire under control, cooling being done in the remaining area: Parth Brahmbhatt , Chief Fire officer pic.twitter.com/wGDSBv9RTb— ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.