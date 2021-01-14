शहर चुनें
Fire breaks out at Sulonguri Newtown area of Kolkata

कोलकाताः सुलोंगुरी न्यूटाउन क्षेत्र में लगी आग, दमकल की तीन गाड़ियां मौके पर मौजूद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Thu, 14 Jan 2021 08:42 PM IST
कोलकाता में आग की घटना
कोलकाता में आग की घटना - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
पश्चिम बंगाल की राजधानी कोलकाता के सुलोंगुरी न्यूटाउन क्षेत्र में  भीषण आग लग गई है। आग बुझाने के लिए मौके पर दमकल की तीन गाड़ियां मौजूद हैं। आगे की जानकारी की प्रतीक्षा है।
india news national kolkata fire break out fire tender

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

