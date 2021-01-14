कोलकाताः सुलोंगुरी न्यूटाउन क्षेत्र में लगी आग, दमकल की तीन गाड़ियां मौके पर मौजूद

West Bengal: Fire breaks out at Sulonguri Newtown area of Kolkata; 3 fire tenders present at the spot— ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2021
More details awaited pic.twitter.com/OC8Y9X0Www
