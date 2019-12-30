प्रधानमंत्री आवास के परिसर में लगी आग, दमकल विभाग ने पाया काबू

There was a minor fire at 9, Lok Kalyan Marg caused by a short circuit. This was not in PM’s residential or office area but in the SPG reception area of the LKM complex.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 30, 2019
The fire is very much under control now.
30 दिसंबर 2019