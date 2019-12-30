शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Fire breaks out at Prime Minister residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg

प्रधानमंत्री आवास के परिसर में लगी आग, दमकल विभाग ने पाया काबू

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 30 Dec 2019 08:20 PM IST
पीएम आवास में लगी आग पर काबू पाया गया
पीएम आवास में लगी आग पर काबू पाया गया - फोटो : ANI
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के आवास 7, लोक कल्याण मार्ग के परिसर में सोमवार शाम करीब 7:25 बजे आग लग गई। सूचना पर दमकल की नौ गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंची और कुछ देर में आग पर काबू पा लिया गया।
आग की सूचना के बाद प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय ने बताया, 'आग एसपीजी सुरक्षा भवन में लगी थी। आग पीएम के आवासीय या कार्यालय क्षेत्र में नहीं, बल्कि एलकेएम कॉम्प्लेक्स में एसपीजी के स्वागत परिसर में लगी थी।  शॉर्ट सर्किट की वजह से मामूली आग लगी थी। आग ज्यादा बड़ी नहीं थी और कुछ ही देर में काबू पा लिया गया।'
 

 
fire prime minister residence pm modi
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

