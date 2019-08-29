शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Fire breaks out at Mother & Child Care Unit of the Government Hospital in West Bengal

पश्चिम बंगाल: सरकारी अस्पताल की मदर एंड चाइल्ड केयर यूनिट में लगी आग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 29 Aug 2019 10:31 AM IST
अस्पताल में लगी आग
अस्पताल में लगी आग - फोटो : ANI
पश्चिम बंगाल के कूच बिहार में सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेज एंड हॉस्पिटल में गुरुवार को आग लग गई है। ये आग मदर एंड चाइल्ड केयर यूनिट में लगी है। आग पर काबू पाने के लिए दमकल की तीन गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंची। मामले में अधिक जानकारी का अभी इंतजार किया जा रहा है।
west bengal fire breaks out mother & child care unit government medical college hospital cooch behar fire tenders
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

