पश्चिम बंगाल: सरकारी अस्पताल की मदर एंड चाइल्ड केयर यूनिट में लगी आग

West Bengal: Fire breaks out at Mother & Child Care Unit of the Government Medical College & Hospital, in Cooch Behar. Three fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/LSMd6lStJ3— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
भारतीय वायुसेना के पायलटों को कुछ महीने फ्रांस में राफेल उड़ाने का प्रशिक्षण दिया जाएगा। राफेल के पहले बैच में 36 लड़ाकू विमान हैं।
29 अगस्त 2019