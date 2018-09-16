शहर चुनें

Fire breaks out at Bagri Market in Canning Street, 20 fire engines present on spot in Kolkata

कोलकाताः कैनिंग स्ट्रीट स्थित बगरी मार्केट में लगी आग, दमकल की 20 गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंची

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Sun, 16 Sep 2018 05:36 AM IST
Fire breaks out at Bagri Market in Canning Street, 20 fire engines present on spot in Kolkata
ख़बर सुनें
कोलकाता के कैनिंग स्ट्रीट स्थित बगरी मार्केट में रविवार तड़के आग लग गई। आग लगने से कई दुकानों का काफी सामान खाक हो गया। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई से मिली प्राथमिक जानकारी के मुताबिक, आग पर काबू पाने के लिए घटनास्थल पर दमकल की 20 गाड़ियां पहुंची हुई हैं। मौके पर भारी संख्या में लोग भी मौजूद हैं। 
इस हादसे में अब तक किसी के हताहत होने की जानकारी नहीं है। वहीं, इससे कितनी संपत्ति का नुकसान हुआ है इस बात का अंदाजा अभी तक नहीं लगाया जा सका है। आग लगने की वजह भी अभी साफ नहीं हो पाई है। लेकिन पुलिस मौके पर पहुंचकर मामले की पड़ताल में जुट गई है। 
 

 

fire breaks kolkata fire west bengal fire in bagri market canning street कोलकाता आग बगरी बाजार
