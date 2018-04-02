शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Finance Secretary said GST revenue collection for the month of March is Rs 90,000 Crore

 ई-वे बिल लॉन्च सफल, मार्च में 90,000 करोड़ रुपये रहा GST कलेक्शन: वित्त सचिव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 02 Apr 2018 06:18 PM IST
Finance Secretary said GST revenue collection for the month of March is Rs 90,000 Crore
केंद्रीय वित्त सचिव हसमुख अढिया ने सोमवार को बताया कि वस्तु एवं सेवा कर (जीएसटी) कलेक्शन मार्च के महीने में 90,000 करोड़ रुपये रहा है। उन्होंने बताया कि साल 2017-18 के बीच डायरेक्ट टैक्स कल्केशन तय टारगेट से ज्यादा रहा है। 
पत्रकारों को संबोधित करते हुए वित्त सचिव ने यह जानकारी देश के सामने रखी। उन्होंने यह भी बताया कि जीएसटी प्रणाली के तहत ई-वे बिल व्यवस्था का रिस्पॉन्स अबतक अच्छा रहा है। 

बता दें कि जीएसटी प्रणाली के तहत ई-वे बिल प्रावधानों को पहली बार एक फरवरी से लागू किया गया था, लेकिन परमिट जारी करने वाली प्रणाली में खामियां आने के बाद इसके कार्यान्वयन पर रोक लगा दी गई थी। इसके बाद वित्त मंत्रालय ने जीएसटीएन को एक फुलप्रूफ प्रणाली तैयार करने को कहा था।



 
finance secretary gst direct tax

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

