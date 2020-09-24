शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Finance Ministry grants permission to raise additional financial to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Karnataka & Tripura through Open Market Borrowings

वित्त मंत्रालय ने पांच राज्यों को खुले बाजार के माध्यम से अतिरिक्त वित्तीय संसाधन जुटाने की अनुमति दी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 24 Sep 2020 05:34 PM IST
केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण (फाइल फोटो)
केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : पीटीआई

ख़बर सुनें
वित्त मंत्रालय ने खुले बाजार में उधार के माध्यम से आंध्र प्रदेश, तेलंगाना, गोवा, कर्नाटक और त्रिपुरा को 9,913 करोड़ रुपये की अतिरिक्त वित्तीय संसाधन जुटाने की अनुमति दी है। इन राज्यों को 'वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड' के कार्यान्वयन की शर्त के बाद यह अनुमति मिली है।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

