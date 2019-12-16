शहर चुनें

Film and Television Institute of India, ftii Pune students on hunger strike against Fees hike

एफटीआईआई पुणे में फीस बढ़ोतरी के खिलाफ अनिश्चितकालीन अनशन पर छात्र

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पुणे Updated Mon, 16 Dec 2019 08:30 PM IST
ftii
ftii - फोटो : FILE PHOTO
फिल्म एंड टेलीविजन इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ इंडिया, पुणे (एफटीआईआई) के छात्र फीस बढ़ोतरी के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। एफटीआईआई के छात्र संघ ने जानकारी दी कि चार छात्र फीस बढ़ोतरी के खिलाफ अनिश्चित काल भूख हड़ताल पर बैठे हैं। छात्र संघ का कहना है कि हर वर्ष शैक्षणिक और प्रवेश परीक्षा शुल्क में बढ़ोतरी की जाती है, जो बिल्कुल गलत है। 
why judge break pen nib after writing death sentence 
Education

फांसी की सजा सुनाने के बाद पेन की निब तोड़ देते हैं जज, जानें क्यों

16 दिसंबर 2019

Cricket News

INDvWI: चेन्नई में भारत की करारी हार, ये पांच खिलाड़ी रहे मैच के मुजरिम

16 दिसंबर 2019

टीम इंडिया
केएल राहुल
विराट कोहली
रोहित शर्मा
Cricket News

INDvWI: चेन्नई में भारत की करारी हार, ये पांच खिलाड़ी रहे मैच के मुजरिम

16 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Education

भारत समेत दुनिया के इन 53 देशों में ही दी जाती है मौत की सजा, देखें पूरी सूची

16 दिसंबर 2019

स्वास्थ्य के लिए मक्खन से ज्यादा फायदेमंद है देशी घी
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

स्वास्थ्य के लिए मक्खन से ज्यादा फायदेमंद है देशी घी, जानिए कैसे
Bollywood

जामिया में छात्रों के प्रदर्शन को लेकर बंटा बॉलीवुड, देखें किसने किया विरोध तो कौन कर रहा समर्थन

16 दिसंबर 2019

तापसी पन्नू, विवेक अग्निहोत्री, ऋचा चड्ढा
Vivek Agnihotri
Konkona Sen Sharma
Taapsee Pannu
Bollywood

जामिया में छात्रों के प्रदर्शन को लेकर बंटा बॉलीवुड, देखें किसने किया विरोध तो कौन कर रहा समर्थन

16 दिसंबर 2019

दिल्ली में नागरिकता कानून के विरोध में लोगों ने बस फूंक दी
Delhi NCR

नागरिकता कानून: दिल्ली में हिंसक प्रदर्शन, परीक्षाएं टलीं, 15 से ज्यादा मेट्रो स्टेशन बंद

15 दिसंबर 2019

होप और हेयमायर
Cricket News

INDvWI: हेटमायर-होप ने लगाई भारतीय गेंदबाजों की क्लास, पहले वन-डे में टीम इंडिया की शर्मनाक हार

16 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
film and television institute of india ftii ftii pune fees hike hunger strike
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

तापसी पन्नू, विवेक अग्निहोत्री, ऋचा चड्ढा
Bollywood

जामिया में छात्रों के प्रदर्शन को लेकर बंटा बॉलीवुड, देखें किसने किया विरोध तो कौन कर रहा समर्थन

16 दिसंबर 2019

Akshay Kumar
Bollywood

जामिया हिंसा से जुड़े वीडियो को लाइक कर फंसे अक्षय कुमार, ट्वीट कर देनी पड़ी सफाई

16 दिसंबर 2019

कुलदीप सेंगर
Delhi NCR

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म कांड: विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर दोषी करार

16 दिसंबर 2019

निर्भया का नाबालिग दोषी
Bareilly

24 साल का हुआ निर्भया कांड का 'नाबालिग' दरिंदा, आज भी सारा गांव शर्मिंदा, क्या कहते हैं मां-बाप

16 दिसंबर 2019

himachal pradesh Kangra folk Artist Tinku Vihan Success story
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: खेल-खेल में बना लड़की, देखकर हजारों लोग बने दीवाने

16 दिसंबर 2019

विराट कोहली और रवि शास्त्री
Cricket News

INDvWI: हारकर भी खुश होंगे कप्तान विराट कोहली, दूर होती दिख रही सबसे बड़ी परेशानी

16 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

कितनी होती है एक फांसी के फंदे की कीमत, भारत में अब तक कितनों को मिली यह सजा

16 दिसंबर 2019

अब्दुल्ला आजम
Prayagraj

हाईकोर्ट से आजम खान को बड़ा झटका, रद्द की बेटे अब्दुल्ला की विधायकी

16 दिसंबर 2019

बांग्लादेश युद्ध
India News

1971 युद्ध: भारतीय सेना का 'यहूदी योद्धा', जिसने 93 हजार पाक सैनिकों से करवाया आत्मसमर्पण

16 दिसंबर 2019

bigg boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: हिना ने की थी इस कंटेस्टेंट की तारीफ, मेकर्स ने आखिर क्यों एडिट कर दिया सीन

16 दिसंबर 2019

Lieutenant General Manoj Mukund Naravane
India News

लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल मनोज मुकुंद नरवाणे होंगे अगले सेना प्रमुख, 31 दिसंबर को रिटायर होंगे बिपिन रावत

लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल मनोज मुकुंद नरवाणे अगले सेना प्रमुख होंगे। वर्तमान में सेना की कमान जनरल बिपिन रावत के हाथों में हैं। 

16 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

नागरिकता कानून: मौलाना आजाद विश्वविद्यालय के छात्रों ने परीक्षा का किया बहिष्कार

16 दिसंबर 2019

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and CM Mamata Banerjee
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल प्रदर्शन: मुख्य सचिव और डीजीपी पर भड़के राज्यपाल, 354 प्रदर्शनकारी गिरफ्तार

16 दिसंबर 2019

नागरिकता कानून को लेकर पूरे देश में प्रदर्शन हो रहा है
India News

नागरिकता विवाद Live: गुवाहाटी में दिन का कर्फ्यू हटाया गया...शाह ने की छात्रों से अपील

16 दिसंबर 2019

साक्षी महाराज
India News

कांग्रेस पर साक्षी महाराज का गंभीर आरोप, नागरिकता कानून पर दिया बयान

16 दिसंबर 2019

प्रियंका गांधी
India News

इंडिया गेट से प्रियंका गांधी का मोदी सरकार पर हमला- हम संविधान के लिए लड़ेंगे

16 दिसंबर 2019

उन्नाव
India News

उन्नाव केस: कुलदीप सेंगर दोषी करार, रेप पीड़ित की वकील ने कहा- ये सच्चाई की जीत है

16 दिसंबर 2019

Rajiv Gandhi-Sonia Gandhi
India News

इंडिया गेट पर जहां प्रियंका गांधी ने दिया सांकेतिक धरना, वहां राजीव-सोनिया ने खाई थी आइसक्रीम!

16 दिसंबर 2019

सोनिया गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मोदी सरकार ने अपने ही लोगों के खिलाफ युद्ध छेड़ दिया है: सोनिया गांधी 

16 दिसंबर 2019

India News

जानिए क्या है एक फंदे की कीमत

16 दिसंबर 2019

कांग्रेस पर साक्षी महाराज का गंभीर आरोप, नागरिकता कानून पर दिया बयान

नागरिकता कानून को लेकर मचे बवाल पर उन्नाव के भाजपा सांसद साक्षी महाराज ने कांग्रेस पर बड़ा आरोप लगाया है।

16 दिसंबर 2019

प्रियंका गांधी 1:10

इंडिया गेट से प्रियंका गांधी का मोदी सरकार पर हमला- हम संविधान के लिए लड़ेंगे

16 दिसंबर 2019

उन्नाव 1:07

उन्नाव केस: कुलदीप सेंगर दोषी करार, रेप पीड़ित की वकील ने कहा- ये सच्चाई की जीत है

16 दिसंबर 2019

CONCEPT 3:28

जानिए क्या है एक फंदे की कीमत

16 दिसंबर 2019

concept pic 3:05

ये हैं दुनिया के सबसे खतरनाक ज्वालामुखी

16 दिसंबर 2019

कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ प्रदर्शन करती ममता बनर्जी
India News

ममता की केंद्र को चुनौती, मेरी लाश पर ही लागू होगा एनआरसी-नागरिकता कानून

16 दिसंबर 2019

पूर्वोत्तर में नागरिकता कानून का विरोध
India News

गृह मंत्रालय की राज्यों को एडवाइजरी, हिंसा रोकें और फेक न्यूज पर कसें लगाम

16 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक धरने पर बैठीं प्रियंका गांधी
India News

जामिया विवाद पर प्रियंका का धरना, कहा-सरकार ने देश की आत्मा पर हमला किया

16 दिसंबर 2019

नागरिकता कानून
India News

नागरिकता कानून पर दिल्ली के बाद मुंबई तक बवाल, जामिया के छात्रों के प्रदर्शन का कर रहे समर्थन

16 दिसंबर 2019

अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

ऐसे ही नहीं मिल जाएगी भारत की नागरिकता, नियमों के तहत करना होगा आवेदन

16 दिसंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

नागरिकता कानून पर सुनवाई के लिए SC तैयार, जामिया पर कहा- पहले हिंसा रोको

16 दिसंबर 2019

