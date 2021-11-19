गुजरात: लड़की के प्रेमी को परिजनों ने पेड़ से बांधकर पीट-पीट कर मार डाला, चार के खिलाफ हत्या का मामला दर्ज

Gujarat: Family members of a girl tied her 20-year-old lover to a tree & beat him to death after her mother saw them talking to each other in Vadodara's Padra
"Father, grandfather, uncle & brother of the girl have been booked & arrested on charges of murder,"says SP Sudhir Desai pic.twitter.com/FNdAoNbzBs — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021
