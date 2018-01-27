अपना शहर चुनें

फेसबुक पर तय होने वाली शादियों का टूटना तय: गुजरात हाईकोर्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 27 Jan 2018 12:09 PM IST
Facebook-fixed marriages bound to fail: Gujarat high court
सोशल मीडिया पर हुआ प्यार क्या वाकई लंबे भविष्य की गारंटी नहीं देता है ? गुजरात हाईकोर्ट का तो कुछ ऐसा ही कहना है। एक घरेलू हिंसा के मामले पर सुनवाई करते हुए गुजरात हाईकोर्ट ने कहा है कि फेसबुकिया प्यार के तर्ज पर हुई शादियां अक्सर टूट ही जाती है।

अदालत ने यह टिप्पणी घरेलू हिंसा के मामले की सुनवाई करते हुए दी। इस केस में एक जोड़े ने फेसबुक पर दोस्ती के बाद शादी कर ली थी। यह जोड़ा दो ही महीने सात रहा था कि इनके बीच तकरार शुरू हो गई। शादी को लेकर इस जोड़े का हसीन सपना बहुत कम वक्त में टूट गया, अब अदालत में तलाक और दहेज के लिए प्रताड़ना का केस चल रहा है। 

अदालत ने कहा कि इस नवविवाहित जोड़े अभी अपनी जिंदगी शुरू ही की है और इनकी उम्र अभी बेहद कम है। अदालत ने टिप्पणी की कि इन्हें सहमति से तलाक ले लेना चाहिए और जीवन को फिर से शुरू करना चाहिए।

गुजरात हाई कोर्ट नवसारी के जयदीप और राजकोट के फंसी के मामले की सुनवाई कर रहा है। ये दोनों 2014 में फेसबुक के जरिये संपर्क में आए थे। इनके बीच प्यार हुआ और इन्होंने 8 फरवरी 2015 को शादी कर ली थी।

शादी के दो महीने बाद ही लड़की अपने ससुराल वालों का घर छोड़ दिया और अपने ससुराल वालों और पति के खिलाफ दहेज मांगने, प्रताड़ना और धमकी का आरोप देकर केस दर्ज करवाया। महिला पुलिस स्टेशन ने आईपीसी की धारा 498A, 323 और 504, और दहेज निषेध एक्ट के तहत एफआईआर दर्ज किया। लड़के के ससुराल वालों ने गुजरात हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दी और इन आरोपों को रद्द करने की मांग की।
