शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Equine Biotech has developed an indigenous RT PCR diagnostic kit called GlobalTM diagnostic kit

कोरोना से लड़ने के लिए इक्वाइन बायोटेक की बड़ी पहल, स्वदेशी RT-PCR किट का किया निर्माण

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Sat, 26 Sep 2020 03:53 PM IST
विज्ञापन
Equine Biotech
Equine Biotech - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
कोविड-19 महामारी के सटीक इलाज के लिए इक्वाइन बायोटेक ने बड़ी पहल की है। इस पहल के अंतर्गत इस स्टार्टअप ने स्वदेशी RT-PCR डायग्नोस्टिक किट का निर्माण किया है। इस किट के माध्यम से इलाज बहुत ही किफायती होने वाला है। इस किट का नाम GlobalTM डायग्नोस्टिक किट है। 
विज्ञापन

  इक्वाइन बायोटेक को इंडियन इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ साइंस (IISc) में इनक्यूबेट किया गया है। वहीं भारतीय विज्ञान संस्थान के अनुसार इक्वाइन बायोटेक को आईसीएमआर द्वारा अधिकृत कोविड-19 डायग्नोस्टिक लैब में इस्तेमाल के लिए भी मंजूरी दे दी गई है। इसके माध्यम से रोगी के नमूनों में SARS-CoV-2 की उपस्थिति की पुष्टि करने के लिए परीक्षण में लगभग 1.5 घंटे लगते हैं।
मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
bangalore equine biotech indian institute of science coronavirus

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

दिल्ली बनाम चेन्नई
Cricket News

हार के बावजूद CSK के तीन खिलाड़ियों ने बनाए कीर्तिमान, दिल्ली के खिलाफ मैच में बने कई खास रिकॉर्ड

26 सितंबर 2020

दीपिका पादुकोण-श्रद्धा कपूर-सारा अली खान
India News

ड्रग्स मामला Live: दीपिका ने कबूली ड्रग्स चैट, श्रद्धा और सारा से जारी है एनसीबी की पूछताछ

26 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
YouGov Survey 2020: सबसे प्रशंसनीय लोगों की लिस्ट
Bollywood

YouGov Survey 2020: सबसे प्रशंसनीय लोगों की लिस्ट आई सामने, देखें पूरी सूची

26 सितंबर 2020

चीनी एप भारत में प्रतिबंधित: banned Chinese apps Entering India
Mobile Apps

Chinese Apps in India: नए नाम से भारत में हिट हो रहे चाइनीज एप, 10 करोड़ से अधिक हुए डाउनलोड

26 सितंबर 2020

शनि मार्गी 2020: ज्योतिष में शनि के राशि परिवर्तन और मार्गी या वक्री होने का विशेष महत्व होता है
Predictions

राहु के बाद अब शनि होंगे मार्गी, शनि की बदली चाल से किसकी चमकेगी किस्मत

26 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मभूमि मंदिर मथुरा
Agra

रामलला के बाद मथुरा के 'श्रीकृष्ण विराजमान' पहुंचे अदालत, जन्मभूमि का मांगा मालिकाना हक

26 सितंबर 2020

चेक बुक
Banking Beema

एक जनवरी से बदलेगा चेक से भुगतान करने का नियम, जानिए आपको कैसे होगा फायदा

26 सितंबर 2020

सारा अली खान, दीपिका पादुकोण, श्रद्धा कपूर
Bollywood

एनसीबी के दफ्तर पहुंची दीपिका पादुकोण, ड्रग्स मामले में ये तीन अधिकारी करेंगे अभिनेत्रियों से पूछताछ

26 सितंबर 2020

अनिल अंबानी
Business Diary

वकीलों की फीस के लिए अनिल अंबानी ने बेचे गहने, एक ही कार करते हैं इस्तेमाल

26 सितंबर 2020

देव आनंद
Bollywood

देव आनंद का पारस सा स्पर्श पाकर सोना बन गए ये सितारे, गुरुदत्त से लेकर तब्बू तक लिस्ट में शामिल

26 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited