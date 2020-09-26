कोरोना से लड़ने के लिए इक्वाइन बायोटेक की बड़ी पहल, स्वदेशी RT-PCR किट का किया निर्माण

इक्वाइन बायोटेक को इंडियन इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ साइंस (IISc) में इनक्यूबेट किया गया है। वहीं भारतीय विज्ञान संस्थान के अनुसार इक्वाइन बायोटेक को आईसीएमआर द्वारा अधिकृत कोविड-19 डायग्नोस्टिक लैब में इस्तेमाल के लिए भी मंजूरी दे दी गई है। इसके माध्यम से रोगी के नमूनों में SARS-CoV-2 की उपस्थिति की पुष्टि करने के लिए परीक्षण में लगभग 1.5 घंटे लगते हैं।
Equine Biotech, a startup incubated at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), has developed an indigenous RT-PCR diagnostic kit called 'GlobalTM diagnostic kit' for accurate and affordable diagnosis of COVID-19: Indian Institute of Science pic.twitter.com/cpmJ8TyqLJ— ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2020
