बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Environment Ministry notifies plastic waste amendment rules 2021 which prohibits single use plastic items by 2022

प्लास्टिक प्रबंधन: पर्यावरण मंत्रालय ने अधिसूचित किए संशोधित नियम, 2022 तक पूर्ण प्रतिबंध का है लक्ष्य

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: गौरव पाण्डेय Updated Fri, 13 Aug 2021 05:01 PM IST

सार

सिंगल यूज प्लास्टिक को 2022 तक चलन से बाहर करने के लिए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की अपील के बाद पर्यावरण मंत्रालय ने इससे संबंधित संशोधित नियम शुक्रवार को अधिसूचित कर दिए।
विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला (फाइल)

पढ़ें अब तक की सभी ट्रेंडिंग खबरें!

ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

पर्यावरण, वन एवं जलवायु परिवर्तन मंत्रालय ने शुक्रवार को प्लास्टिक कूड़ा प्रबंधन संशोधित नियम, 2021 अधिसूचित कर दिए। ये नियम ऐसी चिह्नित सिंगल यूज प्लास्टिक की वस्तुओं पर साल 2022 तक पूरी तरह से प्रतिबंध लगाने के लिए हैं जिनकी उपयोगिता कम है और कूड़ा अधिक करते हैं।
विज्ञापन




 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national environment ministry plastic waste management
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

कंगना रणौत
Bollywood

'धाकड़' की शूटिंग की पूरी: कंगना रणौत ने साझा की बोल्ड तस्वीरें तो लोगों ने कहा- विदेश जाते ही संस्कृति भूल गईं?

13 अगस्त 2021

राधिका आप्टे
Bollywood

#BoycottRadhikaApte: राधिका आप्टे की बोल्ड तस्वीर हुई वायरल, भड़के यूजर्स कर रहे बायकॉट करने की मांग

13 अगस्त 2021

करीना कपूर
Bollywood

सोशल मीडिया: ट्रोलिंग से बेफिक्र करीना ने शेयर की बेटे जहांगीर की तस्वीर, नाम पर हो रहा विवाद

13 अगस्त 2021

श्रीदेवी
Bollywood

SriDevi: अमिताभ बच्चन की फिल्में ठुकराने वाली श्रीदेवी ने इस हीरो के साथ कीं सबसे ज्यादा फिल्में

13 अगस्त 2021

सहदेव दिर्दो
Bollywood

सोशल मीडिया: जुहू बीच पर चिल करता दिखा 'बचपन का प्यार' वाला लड़का, मुंबई की हवा लगते ही बदला लुक

13 अगस्त 2021

लाहौल में टूटा पहाड़
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल के लाहौल में अब टूटा पहाड़: चंद्रभागा नदी का बहाव रुका, गांव छोड़ कर भागे लोग, सैकड़ों बीघा फसल बर्बाद

13 अगस्त 2021

त्रिशाकर मधु
Bollywood

भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस: कौन हैं त्रिशाकर मधु जिसके MMS ने मचाया है बवाल, कई सुपरहिट एक्टर्स के साथ कर चुकी हैं काम

13 अगस्त 2021

शमिता शेट्टी और अक्षरा सिंह
Television

Bigg Boss Ott: भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस अक्षरा सिंह ने शमिता शेट्टी की उम्र का उड़ाया मजाक, 'मौसी' कहकर किया संबोधित

13 अगस्त 2021

तालिबान
Rest of World

काबुल की ओर तालिबान: कंधार के बाद लश्कर गाह पर भी कब्जा, अफगान सरकार के हाथ से निकलीं 13 राजधानियां

13 अगस्त 2021

श्रीदेवी, मिथुन, बोनी कपूर
Bollywood

अनसुने किस्से: मिथुन के प्यार में श्रीदेवी ने बांधी थी बोनी कपूर को राखी, बाद में उन्हीं से कर ली शादी

13 अगस्त 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited