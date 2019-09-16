शहर चुनें

पी. चिदंबरम के पूर्व निजी सचिव पेरुमल से पूछताछ करेगी ईडी, समन भेजा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 16 Sep 2019 04:40 PM IST
Enforcement Directorate summoned former private secretary of P Chidambaram
प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने सोमवार को आईएनएक्स मीडिया मामले में पूर्व वित्त मंत्री पी चिदंबरम के पूर्व निजी सचिव केवीके पेरुमल को 18 सितंबर को दिल्ली के लोकनायक भवन में आने का बुलावा भेजा है। ईडी ने पेरुमल से 40 सवालों के जवाब मांगे हैं। इसके साथ ही पेरुमल से उनके परिवार के सदस्यों की संपत्ति की जानकारी और उनके पासपोर्ट की फोटोकॉपी भी मांगी है।
पेरुमल ने चिदंबरम के निजी सचिव के तौर पर तब सेवाएं दी थीं, जह वह तीसरी बार वित्त मंत्री बने थे। पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री पी चिदंबरम पर इस समय ईडी और केंद्रीय अन्वेषण ब्यूरो (सीबीआई) ने आईएनएक्स मीडिया मामले में शिकंजा कसा हुआ है। वह तिबहाड़ जेल में बंद हैं और 19 सितंबर तक यहीं रहेंगे क्योंकि राउज एवेन्यू अदालत ने उन्हें 14 दिन की न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा है। 
p chidambaram enforcement directory kvk perumal
जम्मू-कश्मीर के पूर्व सीएम फारुक अब्दुल्ला हिरासत में, पब्लिक सेफ्टी ऐक्ट के तहत कार्रवाई

जम्मू-कश्मीर के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री फारूक अब्दुल्ला को लेकर एक बड़ा खुलासा हुआ है। फारूक अब्दुल्ला को सार्वजनिक सुरक्षा अधिनियम यानी पीएसए के तहत हिरासत में लिया गया है।

16 सितंबर 2019

प्रयागराज 3:10

प्रयागराज में बाढ़ का कहर, 5000 लोगों ने छोड़ा घर

16 सितंबर 2019

concept pic 3:18

लखनऊ के उबर कैब ड्राइवर का गाना हो रहा वायरल, रानू मंडल से हो रही तुलना

16 सितंबर 2019

concept pic 3:22

लड़की ने दी धमकी-चालान काटा तो कर लूंगी आत्महत्या

16 सितंबर 2019

विक्रम लैंडर 1:24

Chandrayaan 2: चांद पर होने लगी शाम, अब विक्रम लैंडर से संपर्क किसी चमत्कार से कम नहीं

16 सितंबर 2019

