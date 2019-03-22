ED Sources: Enforcement Directorate imposed penalty of Rs 14.40 lakh on Separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani for illegally possessing foreign exchange of 10,000 US Dollars. Amount confiscated. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/b4AGcUr5G0— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2019
शिवसेना ने अपने मुखपत्र ‘सामना’ में कहा कि राकांपा प्रमुख शरद पवार और बसपा अध्यक्ष मायावती का लोकसभा चुनाव ना लड़ना राजग की निश्चित जीत का साफ संकेत है।
22 मार्च 2019