ईडी का अलगाववादी नेताओं पर शिकंजा, गिलानी पर 14.40 लाख का जुर्माना, मलिक की अवैध विदेशी मुद्रा जब्त

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 22 Mar 2019 02:29 PM IST
प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने अलगाववादी नेताओं पर अपना शिकंजा और कस दिया है। ईडी के सूत्रों के मुताबिक अलगाववादी नेता सैयद अली शाह गिलानी पर 14.40 लाख का जुर्माना लगाया है। यह जुर्माना इसलिए लगाया गया है क्योंकि शाह के पास 10 हजार अमेरिकी डालर की अवैध विदेशी मुद्रा थी। विदेशी मुद्रा जब्त कर ली गई है।
जानकारी के अनुसार ईडी जेकेएलएफ के पूर्व चेयरमैन यासीन मलिक पर जुर्माना लगाने जा रहा है। मलिक पर भी अवैध विदेशी मुद्रा रखने का आरोप है और उसकी भी जब्ती की जाएगी। मलिक के खिलाफ ईडी की कार्रवाई जारी है।  

