election result 2019 live lok sabha chunav bypoll result vidhan sabha by election result news update

Live

Election Result 2019: दो लोकसभा और 51 विधानसभा सीटों पर हुए उपचुनाव के नतीजे आज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 24 Oct 2019 05:43 AM IST
election result 2019 live lok sabha chunav bypoll result vidhan sabha by election result news update
विधानसभा उपचुनाव में किसका पलड़ा भारी - फोटो : amar ujala
लाइव अपडेट

08:17 PM, 23-Oct-2019
महाराष्ट्र और हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव नतीजों के अलावा आज 18 राज्यों की दो लोकसभा और 51 विधानसभा सीटों पर हुए उपचुनाव के नतीजे आ रहे हैं। दो राज्यों बिहार और महाराष्ट्र में लोकसभा की दो सीटों जबकि 17 राज्यों की 51 विधानसभा सीटों पर उपचुनावों के नतीजे आज आएंगे। 21 अक्तूबर को बिहार की समस्तीपुर और महाराष्ट्र की सतारा लोकसभा सीट के लिए मतदान हुआ था।

जिन 51 विधानसभा सीटों पर मतदान हुआ, उनमें उत्तर प्रदेश की 11 सीटें, गुजरात की छह सीटें, बिहार की पांच, असम की चार, पंजाब की चार, केरल की पांच, सिक्किम की तीन, राजस्थान की दो, हिमाचल प्रदेश की दो और तमिलनाडु की दो सीटें शामिल हैं। इसके अलावा अरूणाचल प्रदेश, मध्यप्रदेश, ओडिशा, छत्तीसगढ़, पुडुचेरी, मेघालय और तेलंगाना की एक-एक विधानसभा सीटों पर भी मतदान हुआ।  आपको यहां मिलेगी चुनाव नतीजों से जुड़ी पल पल की ताजा जानकारी और हर अपडेट-- 

LIVE UPDATE - 

 
assembly election result 2019 chunav result election result 2019 bypoll election result
