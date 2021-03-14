अन्नाद्रमुक का घोषणापत्र: छह रसोई गैस सिलिंडर मुफ्त, सरकारी नौकरी से लेकर सीएए वापसी और दोहरी नागरिकता जैसे वादे

Tamil Nadu: Ruling AIADMK releases its election manifesto ahead of the Assembly polls, in Chennai.— ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2021
"Six free LPG cylinders will be provided to every family every year. At least one person from each family will be provided govt job," party leader C Ponnaiyan reads the manifesto. pic.twitter.com/SdRwSpkmOc
"We will request Central govt for dual citizenship & residential permit to Sri Lankan Tamil refugees in India. AIADMK will continue to ask the Central government to withdraw CAA," AIADMK leader C Ponnaiyan reads the party manifesto in Chennai.— ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2021
