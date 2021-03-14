शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   election manifesto of AIADMK: Six LPG cylinders free every year, one person from every family government job

अन्नाद्रमुक का घोषणापत्र: छह रसोई गैस सिलिंडर मुफ्त, सरकारी नौकरी से लेकर सीएए वापसी और दोहरी नागरिकता जैसे वादे

Surendra Joshi न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Published by: सुरेंद्र जोशी
Updated Sun, 14 Mar 2021 07:55 PM IST
अन्नाद्रमुक का घोषणा पत्र जारी
अन्नाद्रमुक का घोषणा पत्र जारी - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
तमिलनाडु में सत्तारूढ़ अन्नाद्रमुक ने रविवार को अपना चुनावी घोषणा पत्र जारी कर दिया। इसमें हर साल एक परिवार को छह रसोई गैस सिलिंडर निशुल्क देने और प्रत्येक परिवार के एक व्यक्ति को सरकारी नौकरी देने का बेहद लुभावना वादा किया गया है। पार्टी के नेता सी. पुन्नियान ने एक समारोह में इस घोषणा पत्र को पढ़कर सुनाया। 
अन्नाद्रमुक ने घोषणा पत्र में यह भी कहा है कि वह केंद्र से आग्रह करेगी कि भारत में रह रहे तमिल शरणार्थियों को दोहरी नागरिकता व आवासीय परमिट प्रदान करे। इसके साथ ही पार्टी केंद्र सरकार से नागरिकता संशोधन कानून यानी सीएए वापस लेने के लिए भी आग्रह करती रहेगी। 
 
वीसीके ने किया द्रमुक के साथ गठबंधन
इस बीच विदुथलाई चिरुथाइगल काची यानी वीसीके पार्टी ने विपक्षी दल द्रमुक के साथ गठबंधन कर लिया है। इसके बाद वीसीके ने अपने छह प्रत्याशियों की सूची जारी की। 

