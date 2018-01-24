अपना शहर चुनें

AAP के 20 विधायकों पर कार्रवाई न्यायसंगतः रावत

डिजिटल ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 24 Jan 2018 02:13 PM IST
सरकार के ऐलान के बावजूद भी चुनावी बांड पर मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त का रुख अभी स्पष्ट नहीं है। रिव्यू कमेटी की रिपोर्ट आने के बाद ही आयोग इस मामले पर अपना रुख स्पष्ट करेगा। मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त का पदभार ग्रहण करने के बाद मीडिया से बातचीत करते हुए ओम प्रकाश रावत ने ये बातें कहीं। 

उन्होंने बताया कि चुनावी बांड को लागू करने के लिए आयोग ने एक रिव्यू समिति बनाई है। समिति की रिपोर्ट आने के बाद ही इस पर रुख स्पष्ट किया जाएगा। अगले दो-चार दिनों के भीतर ही रिव्यू समिति अपनी रिपोर्ट सौंपेगी, उसके बाद इस पर निर्णय लिया जाएगा। उल्लेखनीय है कि चुनावी चंदे को पारदर्शी बनाने की कवायद में सरकार ने चुनावी बांड के जरिए चंदा जुटाने की योजना लांच की है। चंद दिनों पहले ही वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने चुनावी बांड पर विस्तार से जानकारी रखी थी, मगर आयोग ने चुनावी बांड पर अभी अपनी स्थिति स्पष्ट नहीं की है। 

मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त ने आम आदमी पार्टी के 20 विधायकों की सदस्यता खत्म करने के मामले में भी आप के दावों को खारिज किया है। एक सवाल का जवाब देते हुए रावत ने कहा कि आम आदमी का पक्ष जानने के लिए उन्हें दो बार नोटिस दिया गया, मगर उन्होंने संज्ञान नहीं लिया। उन्होंने कार्रवाई को न्यायसंगत बताया।
