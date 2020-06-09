शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Election Commission to hold biennial elections Karnataka Legislative Council on 29th June

कर्नाटक में सात विधान परिषद सीटों पर 29 जून को होंगे चुनाव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Tue, 09 Jun 2020 01:55 PM IST
विज्ञापन
कर्नाटक विधानसभा
कर्नाटक विधानसभा
ख़बर सुनें
चुनाव आयोग 29 जून को राज्य विधानसभा के सदस्यों (विधायकों) द्वारा कर्नाटक विधान परिषद के लिए द्विवार्षिक चुनाव कराने जा रहा है। यह चुनाव विधान परिषद की सात सीटों के लिए होगा। वहीं, उसी दिन वोटों की गिनती भी की जाएगी। 
विज्ञापन

 
 
अब भगवती सर के साथ करें SSC, CTET, Bank और अन्य परीक्षाओं के मैथ्स की पक्की तैयारी
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
karnataka legislative council election commission

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

हिमाचल बोर्ड मैट्रिक रिजल्ट 2020
Education

HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: बोर्ड ने दी जानकारी, 4.15 बजे होगी प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस

9 जून 2020

जॉर्ज फ्लॉयड का आज होगा अंतिम संस्कार
World

जॉर्ज फ्लॉयड का आज होगा अंतिम संस्कार, अश्वेतों पर ज्यादती के विरोध में पुलिस विभाग ही खत्म

9 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
मनीष सिसोदिया
Delhi NCR

कोरोना: दिल्ली में सामुदायिक प्रसार से केंद्र का इनकार, सिसोदिया बोले- जुलाई तक हो जाएंगे साढ़े पांच लाख केस

9 जून 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

आखिर सैटेलाइट पर क्यों चढ़ाई जाती है सोने की परत? हैरान हो जाएंगे जानकर

9 जून 2020

वृषभ एवं तुला राशि के स्वामी शुक्र मीन राशि में उच्च राशि के माने गए हैं जबकि कन्या राशि इनकी नीच संज्ञकराशि है।
Predictions

शुक्र के उदय होने से मांगलिक कार्य फिर से आरंभ, इन राशियों पर होगा शुभ प्रभाव

9 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
भारत में कोरोना वायरस
India News

पिछले 24 घंटे में कोरोना के सर्वाधिक 9987 मामले, 266 मरीजों की हुई मौत

9 जून 2020

फाइल फोटो
World

अमेरिका में भारत के राजदूत का खुलासा, ट्रंप ने पीएम मोदी को फोन कर बताई थीं दो इच्छाएं

9 जून 2020

विकी कौशल
Bollywood

इस सीन में खून बहने के बाद भी विकी कौशल ने जारी रखी थी शूटिंग, फिल्म में दिखाया गया है ओरिजनल सीन

9 जून 2020

रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह
India News

राहुल गांधी को राजनाथ सिंह का शायराना जवाब, कहा- ‘हाथ’ ही जब दर्द हो तो क्या कीजै..

9 जून 2020

अमीषा पटेल
Bollywood

जब अमीषा पटेल ने अपने ही पिता को भेजा था लीगल नोटिस, 12 करोड़ रुपये के घपले का लगाया था आरोप

9 जून 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited