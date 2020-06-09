कर्नाटक में सात विधान परिषद सीटों पर 29 जून को होंगे चुनाव

Election Commission to hold biennial elections (for 7 seats) to the Karnataka Legislative Council by members of State Legislative Assembly (MLAs) on 29th June, counting of votes to also be held on the same day. pic.twitter.com/u18wdTJbC7— ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2020
