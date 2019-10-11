शहर चुनें

Election Commission officials seized Rs 63,09,000 cash before Maharashtra assembly elections

महाराष्ट्रा विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले चुनाव अधिकारियों ने 63 लाख रुपये किए जब्त

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Fri, 11 Oct 2019 08:21 PM IST
नकदी के साथ चुनाव अधिकारी और पुलिस
नकदी के साथ चुनाव अधिकारी और पुलिस - फोटो : ANI
महाराष्ट्रा विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले चुनाव आयोग के अधिकारियों ने पुलिस के साथ मिलकर 6309000 रुपये की नकदी बरामद की है। अधिकारियों ने शुक्रवार को मुंबई की दो अलग-अलग जगहों पर छापेमारी की जिसमें ये नकदी पकड़ी गई है। आयकर अधिकारियों ने ये सूचना दी।
बता दें कि इससे पहले 27 सितंबर की देर रात समता नगर पुलिस ने नाकाबंदी के दौरान एक सफेद टाटा कार के ड्राइवर सहित 8 लोगों के पास से एक करोड़ रुपये की नकदी बरामद की थी। पुलिस के मुताबिक, समता नगर पुलिस को एक सफेद कार से पैसे आने की सूचना मिली थी, जिसके आधार पर पुलिस ने वेस्टर्न के पास नाकाबंदी कर कार से नकदी जब्त की। 
